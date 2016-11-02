LONDON, November 2, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts by End-User (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Others) by Technique (Condition Monitoring, Integrity Examination, Surface Examination, Volumetric Examination, Others) by Testing Method (Eddy-Current, Liquid Penetrant, Magnetic Particle, Ultrasonic, Radiography, Visual Inspection, Others)
Visiongain's new in-depth 275 page report reveals that spending within the Non-Destructive Testing market will reach $6,809.2m in 2016.
Are you involved in the NDT market or related industries? If so, then you must read this report
It's vital that you keep your knowledge up to date. This report can help reveal business prospects.
Market scope:Non-Destructive Testing has multiple applications in a variety of industries. Visiongain has assessed not only these industries (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Infrastructure, as well as Others), but also the market by Testing Method and by Testing Technique. The report also provides national market sizes for BRICS and G7 countries, as well as a general forecast for the rest of the world. In addition, this report profiles 10 leading companies.
The Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market 2016-2026 report responds to your need for definitive market data:
• Where are the NDT market opportunities?
- 310 tables, charts, and graphs reveal market data, allowing you to target your strategy more effectively
• When will the NDT market grow?
- Global, regional and NDT submarket forecasts and analysis from 2016-2026 illustrate the market's progression
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com
• Which NDT End-User, Method, and Type submarkets will flourish from 2016-2026?
End-user forecasts at the global and national market level
- Oil & Gas Industry
- Power Generation
- Aerospace & Defence
- Automotive
- Infrastructure
- Others
Testing Method forecasts at the global and national market level
- Visual Inspection
- Magnetic Particle Testing
- Liquid Penetrant Testing
- Ultrasonic Testing
- Radiography Testing
- Eddy-Current Testing
- Others
Testing Technique
- Surface Examination Technique
- Volumetric Examination Technique
- Condition Monitoring Technique
- Integrity Examination Technique
- Others
• Where are the regional NDT market opportunities from 2016-2026?
- Brazil
- Canada
- China
- France
- Germany
- India
- Italy
- Japan
- Russia
- South Africa
- UK
- US
Country forecasts are further segmented with forecasts by end-user and testing method.
• What are the factors influencing NDT market dynamics?
- Need to verify quality of infrastructure
- Continued development of advanced technology
- Economic growth
- Complexity of projects requires advanced techniques
• Who are the leading 10 NDT companies?
- Ashtead Technology, Inc.
- Bosello High Technology S.R.L.
- Fujifilm Holding Corporation
- GE Measurement & Control
- Intertek Group PLC
- MISTRAS Group, Inc.
- Nikon Metrology, Inc.
- Olympus Corporation
- SGS SA
- Sonatest Ltd.
• Who should read this report?
- Anyone within the NDT value chain, including
- Raw material suppliers
- Component suppliers
- Manufacturing companies
- Automotive companies
- Defence companies
- Aerospace companies
- Energy companies
- CEO's
- COO's
- CIO's
- Business development managers
- Marketing managers
- Suppliers
- Technologists
- Investors
- Banks
- Government agencies
- Contractors
Get our report todayNon-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market 2016-2026: Forecasts by End-User (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Others) by Technique (Condition Monitoring, Integrity Examination, Surface Examination, Volumetric Examination, Others) by Testing Method (Eddy-Current, Liquid Penetrant, Magnetic Particle, Ultrasonic, Radiography, Visual Inspection, Others). Avoid missing out - order our report now.
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com
To request a report overview of this report please emails Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com or call Tel: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100
Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1748/Non-Destructive-Testing-(NDT)-Market-2016-2026
Companies and Organisations Mentioned in this Report
Altran North America
Applus RTD
Blue Ocean Monitoring
BP
Candela
Carrefour
Citgo
Conklin Intracom
ConocoPhillips
Forenta
Government of Mozambique
Intertek Finance Plc
Intertek Holding Limited
Intertek Technical Services Inc.
Intertek Testing Services Shenzhen Ltd
Intertek USA Inc.
iPEK
Kraft Foods
Lakeshore Learning Materials
Le Brigand NDT
Matrolab Group Ltd
Meyeroil
MT group
NACHER Corporation
Neptune Oceanographic Limited(
Petroleum Authority of Thailand (PTT Oil)
Professional Service Industries, Inc. (PSI)
RCG Moody International Limited
Rockwood Service Corporation
Sabic
SGS Argentina
SGS Australia
SGS Belgium
SGS Canada
SGS Chile
SGS do Brazil
SGS India
SGS Japan
SGS Kenya
SGS Malawi
SGS S.A.
Silverwing
South Oil Company (SOC)
Southern Company
Southern Nuclear
Suzhou Safety-Tech
Teck Coal
Testing Holding USA Inc.
TCM division of Team Inc
Unilever
To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com