LONDON, November 2, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by End-User (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Others) by Technique (Condition Monitoring, Integrity Examination, Surface Examination, Volumetric Examination, Others) by Testing Method (Eddy-Current, Liquid Penetrant, Magnetic Particle, Ultrasonic, Radiography, Visual Inspection, Others)

Visiongain's new in-depth 275 page report reveals that spending within the Non-Destructive Testing market will reach $6,809.2m in 2016.

Are you involved in the NDT market or related industries? If so, then you must read this report

It's vital that you keep your knowledge up to date. This report can help reveal business prospects.

Market scope:Non-Destructive Testing has multiple applications in a variety of industries. Visiongain has assessed not only these industries (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Infrastructure, as well as Others), but also the market by Testing Method and by Testing Technique. The report also provides national market sizes for BRICS and G7 countries, as well as a general forecast for the rest of the world. In addition, this report profiles 10 leading companies.

The Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market 2016-2026 report responds to your need for definitive market data:

• Where are the NDT market opportunities?

- 310 tables, charts, and graphs reveal market data, allowing you to target your strategy more effectively

• When will the NDT market grow?

- Global, regional and NDT submarket forecasts and analysis from 2016-2026 illustrate the market's progression

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com

• Which NDT End-User, Method, and Type submarkets will flourish from 2016-2026?

End-user forecasts at the global and national market level

- Oil & Gas Industry

- Power Generation

- Aerospace & Defence

- Automotive

- Infrastructure

- Others

Testing Method forecasts at the global and national market level

- Visual Inspection

- Magnetic Particle Testing

- Liquid Penetrant Testing

- Ultrasonic Testing

- Radiography Testing

- Eddy-Current Testing

- Others

Testing Technique

- Surface Examination Technique

- Volumetric Examination Technique

- Condition Monitoring Technique

- Integrity Examination Technique

- Others

• Where are the regional NDT market opportunities from 2016-2026?

- Brazil

- Canada

- China

- France

- Germany

- India

- Italy

- Japan

- Russia

- South Africa

- UK

- US

Country forecasts are further segmented with forecasts by end-user and testing method.

• What are the factors influencing NDT market dynamics?

- Need to verify quality of infrastructure

- Continued development of advanced technology

- Economic growth

- Complexity of projects requires advanced techniques

• Who are the leading 10 NDT companies?

- Ashtead Technology, Inc.

- Bosello High Technology S.R.L.

- Fujifilm Holding Corporation

- GE Measurement & Control

- Intertek Group PLC

- MISTRAS Group, Inc.

- Nikon Metrology, Inc.

- Olympus Corporation

- SGS SA

- Sonatest Ltd.

• Who should read this report?

- Anyone within the NDT value chain, including

- Raw material suppliers

- Component suppliers

- Manufacturing companies

- Automotive companies

- Defence companies

- Aerospace companies

- Energy companies

- CEO's

- COO's

- CIO's

- Business development managers

- Marketing managers

- Suppliers

- Technologists

- Investors

- Banks

- Government agencies

- Contractors

Get our report todayNon-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market 2016-2026: Forecasts by End-User (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Others) by Technique (Condition Monitoring, Integrity Examination, Surface Examination, Volumetric Examination, Others) by Testing Method (Eddy-Current, Liquid Penetrant, Magnetic Particle, Ultrasonic, Radiography, Visual Inspection, Others). Avoid missing out - order our report now.

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com

To request a report overview of this report please emails Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com or call Tel: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1748/Non-Destructive-Testing-(NDT)-Market-2016-2026

Companies and Organisations Mentioned in this Report

Altran North America

Applus RTD

Blue Ocean Monitoring

BP

Candela

Carrefour

Citgo

Conklin Intracom

ConocoPhillips

Forenta

Government of Mozambique

Intertek Finance Plc

Intertek Holding Limited

Intertek Technical Services Inc.

Intertek Testing Services Shenzhen Ltd

Intertek USA Inc.

iPEK

Kraft Foods

Lakeshore Learning Materials

Le Brigand NDT

Matrolab Group Ltd

Meyeroil

MT group

NACHER Corporation

Neptune Oceanographic Limited(

Petroleum Authority of Thailand (PTT Oil)

Professional Service Industries, Inc. (PSI)

RCG Moody International Limited

Rockwood Service Corporation

Sabic

SGS Argentina

SGS Australia

SGS Belgium

SGS Canada

SGS Chile

SGS do Brazil

SGS India

SGS Japan

SGS Kenya

SGS Malawi

SGS S.A.

Silverwing

South Oil Company (SOC)

Southern Company

Southern Nuclear

Suzhou Safety-Tech

Teck Coal

Testing Holding USA Inc.

TCM division of Team Inc

Unilever

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com