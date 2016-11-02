

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Embassy in India has warned American citizens of a possible attack by Islamic State terrorists in India.



In a Security Message issued on Tuesday, it said recent Indian media reports indicate ISIL's desire to attack targets in India.



The U.S. Embassy warned U.S. Citizens of an increased threat to places in India frequented by Westerners, such as religious sites, markets, and festival venues.



It advised all U.S. citizens to maintain a high level of vigilance and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as detailed in the State Department's Worldwide Caution of September 9, 2016.



