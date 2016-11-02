

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At a rally in Sanford on Tuesday, Hillary Clinton continued her closing argument, calling out Donald Trump for his disturbing behavior toward women and his efforts to avoid federal income taxes for nearly two decades despite claiming to be worth $10 billion. Clinton highlighted a recent report that found Trump's means of avoiding federal income taxes 'legally dubious' and called on Trump to release his tax returns so the American people can finally see the truth about his foreign and domestic entanglements, and contributions to the military, our schools, and infrastructure.



Clinton also contrasted Trump's dark and divisive campaign with her vision for a better and fairer America. She recalled the tragic death of Trayvon Martin, and expressed her commitment to reduce gun violence, stand up against systemic racism, and to protect all our children, no matter what ZIP code they live in.



Clinton closed asking attendees to vote early, to volunteer, and to make their voices heard by electing Democrats up and down the ballot - including Patrick Murphy, Senate candidate for Florida.



