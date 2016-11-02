sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 02.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,068 Euro		-0,024
-26,09 %
WKN: A1C8Y0 ISIN: CA12481A1003 Ticker-Symbol: C97 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CB GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CB GOLD INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BATERO GOLD CORP
BATERO GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BATERO GOLD CORP0,081+3,85 %
CB GOLD INC0,068-26,09 %