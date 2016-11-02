Technavio's latest report on the global automotive defogger system marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive electronics sector, says, "The growing demand for safety and convenience while driving a vehicle has had a positive impact on the defogger system market. A clear view of the road while driving is a primary concern for any driver. This requirement is prompting manufacturers to improve the system."

Advanced defoggers are energy efficient and are enabled with timers that toggle the system on and off automatically after a regular interval of time, saving energy consumption. An aftermarket manufacturer, Frost Fighter, has a product called ThermaSync that features an automatic shut-off timing-based defroster. This indicates an equivalent growth of aftermarket in product innovation and compliance.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=53116

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top four emerging trends driving the global automotive defogger system marketaccording to Technavio automotiveresearch analysts are:

Introduction of hot wire anemometer in defogger system

Concept of thermal imaging

Manufacturers to focus on timer-enabled defogger systems

Integration of defogger with climate control

Introduction of hot wire anemometer in defogger system

Hot wire anemometer, also known as thermal anemometer, is used to measure the fluid velocity by measuring the heat lost into the environment from the fluid. By measuring the change in wire temperature, the loss of heat can be calculated. The loss of heat can be converted to fluid velocity using the convective theory.

"Hot wire anemometer-based defoggers are getting adopted in few of the modern-day vehicles. This is because they provide an accurate measure of the defogger's airflow, which is required to maintain clear visibility," according to Siddharth

Concept of thermal imaging

Thermal imaging is used to enhance the visibility of objects in dark environments. It detects infrared radiation and produces an image of the object in front of the viewer based on the radiation received. The automotive industry uses the thermal imaging technique to enhance the driver's vision and safety, enabling the user to operate in low ambient light environment with ease.

The imaging system finds its usefulness with the defogger system when it is placed in front of the plane of the windshield at a distance. This technique is used to provide an input to the defogger system whenever any obstruction is sensed in front of the windshield. The system measures the range of temperature of air in proximity to the windshield. The thermal imaging camera is then used to collect the thermal evaluation of the air flow hitting the windshield.

Manufacturers to focus on timer-enabled defogger systems

Resistive heating defoggers are based on timers that operate within a timeframe of 10 mins to 15 mins, after which the defogger automatically switches off. This time frame is chosen, as the defogging process is mostly achieved within this period. Subsequently, the HVAC system moderates the vehicle interior temperature, which does not allow fogging.

Luxury automakers such as Audi RS7 model are equipped with a timer-based defogger system, which automatically switches off after 15 mins of continuous use. It helps prevent any damages caused by overheating and minimizes the use of power. The system also uses a fail-safe mechanism in which if any horizontal wires of the screen get damaged the defogger will stop working.

Integration of defogger with climate control

The automotive climate control is an integrated heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system. It is also known as climatronics or intelligent conditioning. The climatronics system electronically monitors key factors such as the intensity of sun rays and outside temperature to accordingly modulate the air flow.

Climatronics also control the defogger system of the car, which clears the mist or ice formed on glasses or the windscreen. The system directs the flow of air onto the glass at the highest blower speed and output heat settings. If the temperature outside is above 0 °C, the cooling system gets cut off to dry the air before passing it on to the heating system.

The top vendors are as follows:

Delphi

DENSO

DuPont

NXP Semiconductors

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Infotainment Market 2016-2020

Global Automotive Immobilizer Market 2016-2020

Global Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161102006271/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com