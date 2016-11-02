World Congress "The Frontiers of Data and Signal Analysis DSA 2017" July
2017, New York , USA
Dear Friends and Colleagues,
It is us a pleasure to invite you to contribute to the next world congress
"The Frontiers of Data and Signal Analysis DSA 2017"
(www.worldcongressdsa.com) which will be held in New York in July 8 - 20,
2017. DSA is one of the leading congress in the field of machine learning,
data mining, and mass data analysis. The congress will present and discuss
new ground breaking research results in the field.
The congress is comprised of three top leading conferences in Data Mining,
Machine Learning and Mass Data Analysis of Signals and Images. The three
conferences are The International Conference on Mass Data Analysis of
Signals and Images MDA 2017 (www.mda-signals.de), The Industrial Conference
on Data Mining ICDM 2017, and the International Conference on Machine
Learning and Data Mining MLDM 2017.
Each conference provides an excellent forum for researchers and
practitioners from all over the world to present their hot new research
results and to learn from other researchers work. While ICDM is more
focusing on applications of data mining and machine learning to different
fields on a high scientific standar, MLDM is a more theoretic-oriented
conference on basic topics of machine learning and data mining. Mass data
analysis of signals and images has become more important since electronic
sensors have become more popular in different industrial applications,
system biology, food production, biometry, and forensic applications. New
methods are necessary to develop which can deal with changing environmental
conditions, variations in the object appearance of open-world tasks, and
massive data volumes.
Do not miss this most important event in the field of machine learning, data
mining, and mass data analysis. The deadline for paper submission is January
15th 2017 for ICDM and MLDM and February 15th 2017 for MDA.
Four important tutorials on hot topics will be given in connection with DSA
2017: ** Data Mining Tutorial, **Case-Based Reasoning Tutorial, **Tutorial
Standardization in Immunofluorescence, and the **Tutorial Intelligent Image
Interpretation and Computer Vision in Medicine, Biotechnology, Chemistry &
Food Industry. Participate in one or more of the tutorials and get a quick
introduction to the topics or refresh your knowledge on the subjects with
new scientific results.
Workshops are also running in connection with the world congress. We will
inform you later on this year about the workshops.
An industrial exhibition and a job fair will be running in connection with
this congress.
We are looking forward to your submission and your participation.
Best regards, Prof. Dr. Petra Perner
Institut für Bildverarbeitung und angewandte Informatik, IBaI
Leipzig, Germany
Prof. Dr. Petra Perner
www.ibai-institut.de
