Revenue up 13% year on year, including consumables sales growth of 16%

Clinical sales grew 22% compared to same period last year

Revenue for first nine months of 2016 up 12%

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (Euronext: MKEA, OTCQX: MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary confocal laser endomicroscopy platform, today announced its sales for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016 and provided an update on its business. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the third quarter 2016 results today (information below).

Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies declared: "Our third quarter revenue results demonstrate encouraging momentum for our business. This quarter's highlight was the endorsement of the American Society of General Surgeons for Cellvizio as integral to the care of patients with GERD and Barrett's Esophagus, which is a new important milestone for Cellvizio adoption and utilization. We are redoubling our efforts to improve our growth profile, capitalizing on the recent news and developments of the last few months that should contribute very favorably to the expansion of Cellvizio and Mauna Kea Technologies.

Third Quarter 2016 Revenue by Category

(in thousands) IFRS Q3 2016

(September 30, 2016) Q3 2015

(September 30, 2015) Change Systems 889 918 (3%) % of total 42% 49% Consumables 776 669 16% % of total 37% 36% Services 443 280 58% % of total 21% 15% Total Sales 2,108 1,867 13%

The Company shipped 10 Cellvizio systems in the third quarter 2015 and 2016. Consumable probes unit volume was 151 units, compared to 186 probes in the third quarter 2015. The number of probe reorders (probes sold to existing customers) was 110 in the third quarter 2016, compared to 155 in the third quarter 2015.

Third Quarter 2016 Revenue by Geography

(in thousands) IFRS Q3 2016

(September 30, 2016) Q3 2015

(September 30, 2015) Change Americas 911 679 34% % of total 43% 36% Asia-Pacific 717 665 8% % of total 34% 36% EMEA 480 523 (8%) % of total 23% 28% Total Sales 2,108 1,867 13%

Benoit Jacheet, Chief Financial Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies, stated, "Our sales over the quarter were driven by the Americas region, primarily due to growth in the U.S. where our business is stable and expanding. System sales remained flat and consumable sales were up, driven by higher volumes in the U.S. and Europe.

The company recorded solid growth in the Americas region, reflecting positive performance in the U.S. Sales also grew in the Asia-Pacific region, including another quarter with significant sales momentum in China, reflecting an additional Chinese FDA clearance obtained in December 2015, as well as growth Taiwan. Sales in the EMEA region decreased, reflecting a lower volume of system sales in Q3.

Third Quarter 2016 Revenue by Activity

(in thousands) IFRS Q3 2016 (September 30, 2016) Q3 2015 (September 30, 2015) Change Clinical 1,924 1,571 22% % of total 91% 84% Preclinical 184 295 (38%) % of total 9% 16% Total Sales 2,108 1,867 13%

Nine Month 2016 Revenue

(in thousands) IFRS 2016 2015 Change 1st Quarter 1,954 1,855 5% 2nd Quarter 2,511 2,170 16% 3rd Quarter 2,108 1,867 13% Total 9M Sales 6,574 5,892 12%

Nine Month 2016 Revenue by Category

(in thousands) IFRS 9M 2016

(September 30, 2016) 9M 2015

(September 30, 2015) Change Systems 3,183 3,439 (7%) % of total 48% 58% Consumables 2,240 1,826 23% % of total 34% 31% Services 1,151 628 83% % of total 18% 11% Total Sales 6,574 5,892 12%

The Company shipped 42 Cellvizio systems in the first nine months of 2016, including 6 systems placed under consignment, compared to 37 systems in the first nine months of 2015. Consumable probes unit volume increased 15% to 565 units, compared to 493 probes in the first nine months of 2015. The number of probe reorders (probes sold to existing customers) increased from 346 in the first nine months of 2015 to 416 in the first nine months of 2016, representing 20% growth year-over-year. The year-over-year increases in consumable probe sales, and particularly the reorder rate, reflect increased utilization of the Cellvizio systems along with growth of the installed base.

Nine Month 2016 Revenue by Geography

(in thousands) IFRS 9M 2016

(September 30, 2016) 9M 2015

(September 30, 2015) Change Americas 2,671 3,046 (12%) % of total 41% 52% Asia-Pacific 2,200 1,299 69% % of total 33% 22% EMEA 1,703 1,547 10% % of total 26% 26% Total Sales 6,574 5,892 12%

Nine Month 2016 Revenue Results by Activity

(in thousands) IFRS 9M 2016

(September 30, 2016) 9M 2015

(September 30, 2015) Change Clinical 5,529 4,520 22% % of total 84% 77% Preclinical 1,045 1,371 (24%) % of total 16% 23% Total Sales 6,574 5,892 12%

