NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 02, 2016) - Penton's Aviation Week Network announced a collaboration with Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI) to showcase the strength and depth of the aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry in the state. As part of this collaboration, Enterprise Florida, Inc. will showcase Florida companies at MRO Americas, taking place in Orlando, April 25-27, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center.

"MRO Americas is a great opportunity for Florida to share its aviation industry story with MRO leaders from around the world," said Paul Marttila, Senior Vice President for Business Development at Enterprise Florida, Inc. "There are more than 1,600 aviation establishments in the state and MRO is a vital part of that foundation of innovation and talent. We are excited to welcome MRO Americas back to Florida in April."

Focused on commercial aviation MRO, the event offers networking among industry leaders representing airlines, regulators, suppliers, and service providers. MRO Americas will co-locate with MRO Military and the collaboration is designed to create synergies between the commercial and military MRO industries and increase networking, showcase product solutions and facilitate discussion.

For 22 years, MRO Americas has served as the flagship of Aviation Week Network's MRO event series and recognized throughout the industry as the premiere event, attracting more than 800 exhibitors and 14,000 registered attendees.

Enterprise Florida will feature a Florida Pavilion showcasing Florida companies including airlines, OEMs, MRO service providers, leasing companies; and suppliers to the MRO industry including IT, logistics, technology, interiors, airframe, engine, components, personnel, parts, services, consultants, repairs, training, equipment. Enterprise Florida will promote this partnership through its website, membership communications and email blasts.

"We are thrilled to work with Enterprise Florida, as Florida is one of the most important regions of the world for the industry with more than 85,000 employed in the aviation/aerospace sectors," said Lydia Janow, Managing Director/Events & Tradeshows at Aviation Week Network. "MRO Americas is a great opportunity for these Florida companies to exhibit their MRO capabilities to airlines and other buyers on a national and international scope."

