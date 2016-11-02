NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- On-Ramps, a firm that serves innovative, mission-driven organizations committed to social change, today announced it added human capital consulting to its talent recruitment services. This addition enhances the counsel On-Ramps provides organizations, ensuring employers are ready to support, retain and get the most out of new talent, once hired.

On-Ramps' consulting services include organization and role design, core values, development of recruitment and strategy goals, onboarding, performance management and compensation strategy. The firm partners closely with each client organization to develop a plan tailored to its specific needs and culture.

"An organization's impact on society depends on its ability to attract and deploy diverse talent in the best way possible," said Sarah Grayson, co-founder and partner of On-Ramps. "Placing an exceptional candidate in the right role is only the beginning; the organization must set him or her up for success. Expanding our services allows us to leverage our expertise to effect real change."

Founded in 2006, On-Ramps' mission is to address complex social issues by bringing the best people to sector. Through thoughtful, comprehensive search processes, the firm fills leadership positions in organizations with the talent they need to effectively serve their communities.

"Over the last few years, we've been asked by our clients to provide consulting services to ensure they are better able to support their new hires and we felt it was time to make it a formal offering," said Harry Weiner, co-founder and partner of On-Ramps. "Going beyond the search and advising our clients in all aspects of human capital does just that. Every minute an organization invests in its own human capital will strengthen its ability to meet its goals."

On-Ramps recently completed a performance management assignment for Edible Schoolyard NYC that allowed the organization to more effectively gather input from both staff and its Board of Directors as part of its executive review process.

"The process and framework On-Ramps created for us reflected our culture, core values and competencies," said Kate Brashares, executive director of Edible Schoolyard NYC. "Gathering comprehensive feedback and factoring it into how we communicate expectations and reward our talent is critical to our long-term effectiveness."

For more information on On-Ramps' consulting services, visit www.on-ramps.com/consulting.

About On-Ramps

On-Ramps is an executive search and human capital consulting firm that serves innovative, mission-driven organizations committed to social change, both nationally and internationally. Founded in 2006, On-Ramps believes that an organization's impact on society depends on its ability to attract and deploy diverse talent, which can be achieved through cultivating a work environment that is both high-performing and deeply human. The firm's comprehensive and thoughtful approach to finding talent, paired with its extensive network, efficiently fills organizational gaps with professionals who seamlessly fit each client's culture and mission. Put simply, On-Ramps helps great people find great organizations to do great things.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kelsey BaRoss

RoseComm

(201) 450-2716

kbaross@rosecomm.com



