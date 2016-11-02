VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE: WHN) reports new surface sample results from its 10,871 hectare Prospect Valley gold property, located on the Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB) approximately 25 kilometres to the west of Merritt, B.C.

Elevated gold assays were encountered in several rock samples collected during mapping and prospecting at the Ridge Target, an area of anomalous rock and soil geochemistry, 1 to 1.5 kilometres northeast of the North and South Discovery zones. A composite grab sample from comb textured quartz veinlets, outcropping in limonitic basalt over a 7x3 metre area located 1.2 kilometres northeast of the Discovery North zone, returned 7.47 g/t gold (Au). A second sample, 280 metres west-southwest of the previous sample, from an 11 centimetre wide quartz-calcite breccia vein cutting strongly bleached and moderately limonitic basalt, assayed 1.25 g/t Au.

The 7.47 g/t Au assay from a grab sample at the Ridge Target is located approximately 1 kilometre northeast of a 21.7 g/t Au surface sample previously reported in a news release dated September 19th, 2016. "Management is encouraged by these additional occurrences of gold mineralization on surface at Prospect Valley. As the Ridge Target area has never been prospected before, this discovery of high grade gold on surface represents a new discovery and increases the strike length of known gold mineralization substantially. These high grade samples provide areas for future work programs including trenching and drilling," stated Shaun Pollard, CFO and Director. For a map of the rock samples and more information on the Prospect Valley gold property: http://westhavenventures.com/projects/prospect_valley/.

The Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB)

Westhaven owns a 100%-interest in over 29,000 hectares within the prospective SBGB, which is situated within a geological and structural setting similar to other significant epithermal gold-silver systems. It is close to existing transportation and infrastructure allowing for cost-effective exploration. The SBGB is a 110-kilometre northwest-trending belt of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks dominated by the Cretaceous Spences Bridge group. Westhaven has been working on the SBGB since 2011 and believes these relatively underexplored volcanic rocks are highly prospective for epithermal style gold mineralization.

About Westhaven Ventures Inc.

Westhaven Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. Westhaven is focused on advancing its Shovelnose and Prospect Valley gold projects in British Columbia. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven's website at www.westhavenventures.com.

Qualified Person Statement

L. John Peters, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

