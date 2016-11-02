Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Russian LCV Market Outlook: 2016-2021" report to their offering.
The report summarizes vehicle sales and production results of the reporting period and updates automotive market forecasts. The report includes: macroeconomics, legislation overview, production, sales, dealer networks, sales forecast, production forecast, key events for auto makers.
The research provides a detailed coverage of production, new and used vehicle sales by brand, model, region, body type, manufacturer etc. as well as sales and production outlook.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Macroeconomics: 2016-2021
1.1. Macroeconomic indicators: 2016-2021
1.2. Aggregate impact of macroeconomic factors on the LCV market
2. Legal factors
3. LCV production
4. New LCV market, 2015-2016
4.1. New LCV sales in units
4.2. New LCV sales by price segments/price range
4.3. New LCV sales, 20 brands/TOP-20 models
4.4. New LCV sales by body types
4.5. New LCV sales by brand origin/production origin
4.6. New LCV sales by engine type/engine displacement
4.7. New LCV sales, 20 regions
5. Used LCV market, 2015-2016
5.1. Used LCV sales in units
5.2. Used LCV sales by price segments
5.3. Used LCV sales, 20 brands/TOP-20 models
5.4. Used LCV sales by body type
5.5. Used LCV sales by brand origin/production origin
5.6. Used LCV sales by engine displacement
5.7. Used LCV sales, 20 regions
6. LCV dealer network
7. Forecast for 2016-2021
7.1. New LCV sales forecast
7.2. LCV production forecast
8. Major events in operation of Russian and foreign LCV makers, I quarter of 2016
