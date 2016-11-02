Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Russian LCV Market Outlook: 2016-2021" report to their offering.

The report summarizes vehicle sales and production results of the reporting period and updates automotive market forecasts. The report includes: macroeconomics, legislation overview, production, sales, dealer networks, sales forecast, production forecast, key events for auto makers.

The research provides a detailed coverage of production, new and used vehicle sales by brand, model, region, body type, manufacturer etc. as well as sales and production outlook.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Macroeconomics: 2016-2021

1.1. Macroeconomic indicators: 2016-2021

1.2. Aggregate impact of macroeconomic factors on the LCV market

2. Legal factors

3. LCV production

4. New LCV market, 2015-2016

4.1. New LCV sales in units

4.2. New LCV sales by price segments/price range

4.3. New LCV sales, 20 brands/TOP-20 models

4.4. New LCV sales by body types

4.5. New LCV sales by brand origin/production origin

4.6. New LCV sales by engine type/engine displacement

4.7. New LCV sales, 20 regions

5. Used LCV market, 2015-2016

5.1. Used LCV sales in units

5.2. Used LCV sales by price segments

5.3. Used LCV sales, 20 brands/TOP-20 models

5.4. Used LCV sales by body type

5.5. Used LCV sales by brand origin/production origin

5.6. Used LCV sales by engine displacement

5.7. Used LCV sales, 20 regions

6. LCV dealer network

7. Forecast for 2016-2021

7.1. New LCV sales forecast

7.2. LCV production forecast

8. Major events in operation of Russian and foreign LCV makers, I quarter of 2016

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cxzd6x/russian_lcv

