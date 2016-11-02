According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global breath analyzer market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of more than 25% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Breath Analyzer Market 2016-2020' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The report categorizes the global breath analyzer market into three major end-user segments:

Law enforcement

Enterprises

Others

In 2015, the global breath analyzer market was led by the law enforcement segment, accounting for over 48% share of the overall revenue of the market owing to the growing number of driving under the influence (DUI) cases over the past decade. The second largest end-user for breath analyzers was the enterprise segment in 2015, with approximately 36% share. The other end-user segment collectively had around 15% of the market share.

Global breath analyzer market in law enforcement agencies

Breath analyzers are widely used in law enforcement agencies to detect alcohol and drug abuse. These devices are commonly used in DUI and road accidents to test the driver's blood alcohol content (BAC) to check if it is above the legal limit. The legal BAC differs from region to region and is 0.08% on average. If the level is above the average, the driver could be charged with DUI.

Portable fuel cell-based breath analyzers are often used by law enforcement personnel to quickly measure BAC readings. This end-user segment also uses infrared technology, which is often found in police stations to get more accurate readings as well as to detect drug abuse.

According to Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for lab equipmentresearch, "The increasing cases of DUI have been one of the largest growth drivers for this segment since 2005, particularly in developed countries. The growing adoption of these devices in developing nations, particularly in South and Central America and APAC, are expected to lead to a rapid rise in the demand for these devices during the forecast period. Portable breath analyzers that are capable of detecting substances such as marijuana are also being developed, which will further widen the product range in the market."

Global breath analyzer in market enterprises

This segment includes workplaces such as offices, factories, and other similar work environments. Mining, construction, food services, and entertainment work environments have the highest alcohol abuse rates. Among serious workplace accidents in the world, over 22% of them were a result of alcohol or other substance abuse. In these cases, more than 70% of the people who suffered injuries were the people who were not intoxicated.

By law, employers are authorized to conduct random tests at work for illegal drugs but do not have the authority to test randomly for alcohol, unless the employee has been exhibiting suspicious activity or if it is a post-accident situation. In 2015 in the US, approximately 8.8% of full-time workers were heavy users of alcohol.

The rapid increase in the number of alcohol and drug abuse cases at workplaces led to the passing of several laws to control and regulate such occurrences and reduce workplace risks. These regulations have led to the increase in demand for BAC testing equipment, particularly breath analyzers. With the number of companies adopting this trend growing, the demand for breath analyzers from this end-user segment is expected to stay high during the forecast period.

Global breath analyzer market in other end-user segment

The other end-users of breath analyzers include the healthcare sector, educational institutions, sports teams, and rehabilitation centers. The healthcare industry was the largest end-user in this segment, responsible for over two-thirds of the revenue.

Currently, breath analyzers are being used in hospitals and clinics to detect jaundice in babies, ulcers, and lactose intolerance, as well as for testing the effectiveness of asthma drugs among patients. The growing number of applications of breath analyzers in the healthcare industry is one of the major drivers of growth in this segment. Improvements in sensor technology, along with detection and processing accuracy, have led to the ability of these devices to detect several other chemical compounds besides alcohol. "With such innovations shaping the market, these devices will soon be capable of detecting lung cancer and tuberculosis at an early stage, along with a number of other medical disorders. Another growing application for breath analyzers is in H. pylori infection detection," says Amber.

Educational institutions in most developed countries have breath analyzers to keep alcohol and drug abuse in check as a part of their student safety policies. In the US alone, at least one child dies every year from alcohol-related incidents.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Drägerwerk

Intoximeters

Lifeloc Technologies

MPD

