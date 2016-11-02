

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures surged higher Wednesday, extending this week's sharp gains amid signs the race for the White House has tightened.



Hillary Clinton, just a few weeks ago considered a shoo-in, is in a dog fight to the finish with GOP upstart Mr. Donald Trump.



Mr. Trump still has an uphill climb in crucial swing states like Pennsylvania and Michigan, but analysts say the election could swing his way.



Gold is perceived as a safe haven in times of turmoil or uncertainty.



Dec. gold gained $20.20, or 1.6%, to settle at $1,308.20/oz ahead of the just-announced Federal Reserve decision.



The Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept interest rates unchanged, as expected, but policy makers said the case for a rate hike has strengthened.



FOMC members voted 8 to 2 to maintain interest rates in a range of 0.25 to 0.5%.



'The committee judges that the case for an increase in the federal funds rate has continued to strengthen but decided, for the time being, to wait for some further evidence of further progress toward its objectives,' the Fed said in its policy statement.



There was little reaction in the gold market to the Fed's announcement.



