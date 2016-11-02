

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar was down against all of its major rivals in early trade Wednesday, but has begun to pare its losses following the announcement from the Federal Reserve. The Fed kept interest rates unchanged, as expected, but policy makers said the case for a rate hike has strengthened.



FOMC members voted 8 to 2 to maintain interest rates in a range of 0.25 to 0.5%.



'The committee judges that the case for an increase in the federal funds rate has continued to strengthen but decided, for the time being, to wait for some further evidence of further progress toward its objectives,' the Fed said in its policy statement.



It was the first time the Fed qualified such a statement to say that only 'some' further evidence was needed.



Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Kansas City Fed President Esther George dissented for a second meeting in a row, but Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren was on board this time.



Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of October, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Wednesday. ADP said private sector employment climbed by 147,000 jobs in October following an upwardly revised jump of 202,000 jobs in September.



Economists had expected private sector employment to rise by about 170,000 jobs compared to the increase of 154,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The dollar dropped to nearly a 3-week low of $1.1122 against the Euro Wednesday, but has since bounced back to around $1.11.



Eurozone manufacturing growth improved more than initially estimated in October to the strongest level in thirty-three months, final data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday. The Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.5 in October from 52.6 in the previous month. That was above the flash estimate of 53.3.



German joblessness unexpectedly dropped for a second straight month in October to a fresh record low and the number of those without jobs exceeded expectations by a wide margin, adding more evidence to the robustness of the biggest euro area economy.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped by 0.1 percentage point to 6 percent, preliminary data from the Federal Labor Agency showed Wednesday, marking a new low since the German reunification in 1990. Economists had expected the figure to remain unchanged.



The number of unemployed declined by 13,000 persons from the previous month to 2.662 million, while economists had expected only a decrease of 1,000.



Germany's jobless rate remained stable in September, figures from Destatis showed Wednesday. The jobless rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 4.1 percent in September. The number of unemployed decreased by around 15,000 from prior month to 1.77 million in September.



The buck slipped to nearly a 3-week low of $1.2354 against the pound sterling Wednesday, but has since rebounded to around $1.2290.



British construction activity unexpectedly improved in October at the fastest pace since March, led by residential work, survey results from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Wednesday.



The Markit/CIPS Construction Purchasing Managers' Index rise o 52.6 from 52.3 in September. Economists had forecast a score of 51.8.



U.K. house price inflation slowed more-than-expected to its lowest level in nine months during October, survey figures from the Nationwide Building Society showed Wednesday. The house price index rose 4.6 percent year-on-year following 5.3 percent increase in September. Economists had forecast a score of 4.9 percent.



Shop prices in the United Kingdom were down 1.7 percent on year in October, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday. That follows the 1.8 percent decline in September.



The Bank of Japan will make policy adjustments as appropriate with a view to maintain the momentum toward achieving the price stability target, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told lawmakers on Wednesday.



At the meeting held on November 1, the bank decided to maintain the guideline for market operations in which the short-term policy interest rate is set at minus 0.1 percent and the target level of 10-year JGB yields is set at around zero percent.



The bank had pushed back the time period to achieve the 2 percent inflation further. Inflation is forecast to rise to 1.7 percent in the fiscal 2018 instead of 1.9 percent estimated in July.



The greenback fell to a 3-week low of Y103 against the Japanese Yen Wednesday, but has since climbed back to around Y103.280.



The monetary base in Japan was up 22.1 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday, coming in at 413.896 trillion yen. That follows the 22.7 percent spike in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX