LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Southern California-based Monarch Bay Securities, LLC today announced it is joining forces with Boustead & Co of London and has been rebranded Boustead Securities, LLC (www.boustead1828.com).

"We are delighted to welcome Boustead & Co as an equity partner, to continue and build upon their storied second century of investment banking heritage," said Keith Moore, Founder and CEO of Monarch Bay Securities, LLC.

Boustead & Co is a merchant banking, asset management and corporate finance firm which originated from Boustead PLC, whose predecessor was founded in 1828 by Edward Boustead. Mr. Boustead was a prolific merchant trader, banker and philanthropist whose work played a key role in the development of Singapore as a business and trading center. Boustead & Co brings together a diverse and highly capable management team that continues his work with socially-focused merchant banking, developing diversified investments in areas including agriculture, property, and alternative energy.

"Monarch Bay Securities has built a leadership position in both traditional and next-generation investment banking in the US over the past ten years," said Daniel J. McClory, President of Boustead & Company Limited, the US holding company for Boustead's global financial services subsidiaries. "From public offerings of securities, to mergers and acquisitions, and today's crowd-funded initiatives in real estate and other asset classes, we believe Monarch Bay is the perfect platform to bring together the old and the new, both globally and locally," he stated.

Monarch Bay Securities was founded in 2006 to assist middle market private and public companies largely underserved by Wall Street. Over the years, Monarch Bay (now Boustead Securities) has continued to expand its services and professionals, fast becoming a one-stop middle market investment bank, in a wide range of industry sectors and geographies.

Boustead & Co's history of trailblazing and original thinking offers a synergistic alignment with Boustead Securities' mission to create opportunity through the application of proven innovation and entrepreneurial focus. Boustead Securities will follow in the path of Edward Boustead's originality, bringing his talent for pioneering new markets and discovering unexploited opportunities into the 21st century and beyond.

About Boustead Securities, LLC

Boustead Securities, LLC is an investment banking firm that advises clients on IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, capital raises and restructuring assignments in a wide array of industries, geographies and transactions. Our core value proposition is our ability to create opportunity through innovative solutions and tenacious execution.

With experienced professionals in the United States and around the world, Boustead's team moves quickly and provides a broad spectrum of sophisticated financial advice and services.

