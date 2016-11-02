The World Petroleum Council Launches 'Journey of the Drop', a News-Style Programme With ITN Productions

LONDON, November 2, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

A NEWS STYLE PROGRAME DEVOTED TO EXPLORING THE FUTURE OF THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY

In a unique communications partnership, the World Petroleum Council (WPC) and ITN Productions have launched a news and current affairs-style programme.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hm9cMNJuq4&list=PLssZcXSTZsEv0qKBhT-8hzcnyrGyRZRH9

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20141030/713382-a )



(Photo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161102/435465 )



'Journey of the Drop' looks at the state of play in the oil and gas industry today as well as the innovative solutions that will create a bright future for operations and their stakeholders. These range from developments in oil field technologies on oil fields to the social licence to operate. The programme uses animation to explain the origins and manifold uses of oil, and features a special report from the WPC Workshop in Belgrade, looking at the role of oil and gas in the future energy mix.

'Journey of the Drop' premiered on 26th October at the WPC Future Leaders Forum in Rio de Janeiro. Presented by UK national newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky, the programme features key industry interviews and news-style reports, along with sponsored editorial profiles of some of the leading organisations in the sector.

The industry is regularly faced with geological and geo-political challenges, as well as pricing and business volatility. WPC wants to ensure that, across the globe, all stakeholders involved in oil and gas across the value chain are working together to find innovative solutions to these issues. As a high-tech industry it strives to attract the next generation of leaders and equip them with the skills to build a sustainable future for all. During his interview with Natasha Kaplinsky included in the programme, Dr Pierce Riemer, Director General of the WPC, explains how the oil and gas industry is providing new and different opportunities across the globe in the 21st Century.

A total of 12 sponsored news-style reports feature in 'Journey of the Drop', championing innovation and forward-thinking sustainable solutions:

Aberdeen City Region - Leading from the front

- Leading from the front Bank of America Merrill Lynch - The growth of Green Bonds

- The growth of Green Bonds Javelin Global Commodities - Global energy needs

- Global energy needs GlassPoint Solar - Can solar projects operate within oilfields?

- Can solar projects operate within oilfields? Limpet Technology - Maintaining off-shore structures

- Maintaining off-shore structures Oil Spill Response Limited - Being prepared

- Being prepared Petroleum Development Oman - Commitment to safety

- Commitment to safety Royal Dutch Shell - Solutions to social impact of air pollution

- Solutions to social impact of air pollution Royal Dutch Shell - Alternatives to high carbon fuel

- Alternatives to high carbon fuel RPS Energy - Support for diverse energy portfolios

- Support for diverse energy portfolios Semplastics - Repurposing coal in an environmentally-friendly way

- Repurposing coal in an environmentally-friendly way Sproule - Support for national petroleum sectors

Dr Pierce Riemer, Director General, World Petroleum Council, said: "This ongoing project with ITN is an excellent way to demonstrate to the world the commitment of the industry to providing a sustainable energy future for all."

Simon Shelley, Head of Industry News, ITN Productions, said "'ITN Productionshas thoroughly enjoyed partnering with the WPC,to examine the way in which we meet the global demand for energy, and explore the complex issues across oil and gas. We hope that thekey organisations and people dedicated to shaping the future for oil and gas will use this to engage with, as we continue to bring the positive and progressive stories from the sector to life."

'Journey of the Drop' is now available at the World Petroleum Council's YouTube site: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hm9cMNJuq4&list=PLssZcXSTZsEv0qKBhT-8hzcnyrGyRZRH9 and will then follow on their website: http://www.world-petroleum.org

Notes to editors:

About the World Petroleum Council

The World Petroleum Council was established in 1933 and provides a forum for discussion of the issues facing the oil and gas industry worldwide. It is a non-advocacy, non-political organisation, dedicated to the application of scientific advances in the oil and gas industries, technology transfer and the sustainable use of the world's petroleum resources for the benefit of all. The WPC is registered as a charity in the UK. Its 70 member countries represent 96% of the world's oil and gas production and consumption.

The triennial World Petroleum Congress is the oil and gas industry's largest and most prestigious international event. Known as "the Olympics of the oil and gas sector", the 22nd World Petroleum Congress will be held in Istanbul, Turkey from 9-13 July 2017. http://www.22wpc.com

For more information visit: http://www.world-petroleum.org or contact:

Ulrike von Lonski

Director of Communications

Tel: +44-20-7637-4995

E-mail:ulrike@world-petroleum.org



About ITN Productions

ITN Productions is ITN's bespoke production hub producing creative and commercially valuable content for the business, commercial, broadcast and digital sectors. Industry News forms part of this offering and is a communications tool for leading industry bodies and national associations produced in a broadcast news programme format, including interviews, news items and sponsored editorial profiles.

For more information visit: http://www.itnproductions.co.uk

Press contact:

Frances Mullan, Head of Marketing, ITN productions, +44-20-7430-4653 frances.mullan@itn.co.uk