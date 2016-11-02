

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices plummeted Wednesday, extending recent losses after a shocking build in U.S. oil inventories.



In a report causing most traders to do a double-take, the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude oil stockpiles surged up 14.4 million barrels last week.



It was the largest one-week build on record.



Traders had a hint of the whopping increase yesterday when industry group American Petroleum Institute said its survey showed inventories up 9.2 million barrels.



Dec. WTI oil dropped $1.33, or 2.9%, to settle at $45.34/bbl, for the lowest settlement since September 27.



