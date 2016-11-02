

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1097 million, or $1.00 per share. This was higher than $691 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1097 Mln. vs. $691 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 58.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.00 vs. $0.52 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 92.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.21



