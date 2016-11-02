FORM Holdings Corp.: FORM HOLDINGS TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER RESULTS AND HOST INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON NOVEMBER 9, 2016

Conference Call Scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern on November 9, 2016

NEW YORK - November 2, 2016 - FORM Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: FH), a diversified holding company, today announced that it will announce third quarter financial results and host an investor conference call on November 9, 2016 after the market close. The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Join the Conference Call via Webcast

Visit http://bit.ly/2eN2xfZ (http://bit.ly/2eN2xfZ) before the start time to join the web portion of this event. Enter your First Name, Last Name, Company, and Email Address and select "Submit". Select the "Launch Webcast" icon to view the event.

Join the Conference Call via Assisted Dial-In

To access the conference call by telephone, interested parties should dial (866) 682-6100 (U.S. and Canada) or (862) 255-5401 (international) and reference FORM Holdings.

Replay

An audio webcast of the conference call will be available within the "Presentations" section of FORM Holdings' investor relations website shortly after the end of the conference call.

About FORM Holdings Corp.

FORM Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: FH) is a publicly held diversified holding company that specializes in identifying, investing in and developing companies with superior growth potential. FORM's current holdings include Group Mobile, FLI Charge, Infomedia and intellectual property assets. Group Mobile is a provider of rugged, mobile and field-use computing products, serving customers worldwide. FLI Charge designs, develops, licenses, manufactures and markets wireless conductive power and charging solutions. Infomedia is a leading provider of customer relationship management and monetization technologies to mobile carriers and device manufacturers. FORM Holdings' intellectual property division is engaged in the development and monetization of intellectual property. To learn more about Form Holdings Corp., visit: www.FormHoldings.com .

Contacts

FORM Holdings

212-309-7549

info@FORMHoldings.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FORM Holdings Corp. via Globenewswire

