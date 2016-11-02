

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corrections Corporation Of America (CXW) reported a profit for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $80.93 million, or $0.69 per share. This was up from $75.60 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $474.94 million. This was up from $459.96 million last year.



Corrections Corporation Of America earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $80.93 Mln. vs. $75.60 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -EPS (Q3): $0.69 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q3): $474.94 Mln vs. $459.96 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.61 - $0.62 Full year EPS guidance: $2.59 - $2.60



