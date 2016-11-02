

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial (PRU) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $1.19 billion, or $2.66 per share. This was up from $1.11 billion, or $2.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Prudential Financial earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.19 Bln. vs. $1.11 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.2% -EPS (Q3): $2.66 vs. $2.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.8% -Analysts Estimate: $2.49



