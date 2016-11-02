

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT) released a profit for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $101.66 million, or $1.41 per share. This was higher than $95.16 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $201.16 million. This was up from $185.25 million last year.



Federal Rlty Inv Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $101.66 Mln. vs. $95.16 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.41 vs. $1.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q3): $201.16 Mln vs. $185.25 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.47 - $3.51



