

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) released earnings for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $192 million, or $0.69 per share. This was higher than $171 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $2.20 billion. This was up from $2.02 billion last year.



Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $192 Mln. vs. $171 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.3% -EPS (Q3): $0.69 vs. $0.60 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q3): $2.20 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.9%



