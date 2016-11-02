

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $441 million, or $1.89 per share. This was higher than $289 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $3.53 billion. This was down from $3.72 billion last year.



Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $441 Mln. vs. $289 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 52.6% -EPS (Q3): $1.89 vs. $1.11 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 70.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.62 -Revenue (Q3): $3.53 Bln vs. $3.72 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX