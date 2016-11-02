

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) released earnings for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $491 million, or $1.31 per share. This was down from $621 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $9.22 billion. This was up from $9.03 billion last year.



The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $491 Mln. vs. $621 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -20.9% -EPS (Q3): $1.31 vs. $1.54 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.9% -Revenue (Q3): $9.22 Bln vs. $9.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.1%



