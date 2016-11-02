sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 02.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,101 Euro		-0,002
-1,94 %
WKN: A12CA0 ISIN: CA13909R2046 Ticker-Symbol: X0VN 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAP-EX IRON ORE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAP-EX IRON ORE LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,10
0,116
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAP-EX IRON ORE LTD
CAP-EX IRON ORE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CAP-EX IRON ORE LTD0,101-1,94 %