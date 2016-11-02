BOOTHWYN, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- Kestrel Weather Instruments announces three pioneering cattle heat stress tools to accurately measure conditions wherever cattle are housed, and provide cattle-specific guidance to farmers and ranchers to minimize losses in their herd. The 5400AG Cattle Heat Stress Tracker, 5000AG Livestock Environmental Meter, and Drop D2AG Livestock Monitor provide invaluable, timely alerts to implement preventative heat stress management plans. Typically, once cattle display clear signs of heat stress, losses in productivity and health have already occurred. Left unaddressed, heat stress can progress to the death of the animal. Objective and precise knowledge of local conditions is key to preventing losses.

The Kestrel 5400AG Cattle Heat Stress Tracker measures traditional weather parameters including wind speed, temperature, humidity and heat index, as well as livestock specific measurements such as Temperature-Humidity Index ("THI"), Heat Load Index ("HLI") and Accumulated Heat Load Units ("AHLU"). AHLU, the newest model of cattle heat stress, tracks heat accumulation effects over multi-day heat waves. The Kestrel 5400AG makes this measurement instantly available without laborious data collection and spreadsheets. The Kestrel 5400AG can be used as a handheld meter to perform regular spot checks, or can be mounted near a group of cattle with the included Vane Mount as a heat stress weather station. The Kestrel 5400AG includes Kestrel LiNK® wireless data transfer and can connect to a tablet or smartphone running the Kestrel LiNK app, automatically gathering data for review and pushing email alerts of dangerous conditions.

The Kestrel 5000AG Livestock Environmental Meter is designed for farmers, ranchers, veterinarians, transporters and other livestock professionals who need a multi-purpose environmental monitor. Featuring built-in THI readings as well as the other basic weather and environmental readings and logging, plus optional Kestrel LiNK connectivity and Kestrel Vane Mount, this meter is the perfect companion for any professional responsible for the care and health of livestock.

The Kestrel DROP D2AG Livestock Heat Stress Monitor is a small, easy to use waterproof data logger that tracks conditions in both indoor and outdoor locations. Simply hang the DROP in place by the sturdy D-ring and it immediately measures and stores temperature, humidity, and THI. Use the Kestrel LiNK application to read each DROP and retrieve the stored data with iOS or Android mobile devices from up to 100' away.

The Kestrel 5400AG and 5000AG are multi-purpose tools that are also complete weather meters that can check winds before spraying, pick ideal conditions for harvesting, and measure ventilation system air flow (5000AG only). The Kestrel DROP D2AG can also monitor hay and grain storage areas for excess heat or moisture, and track heat or cold conditions in chicken and swine houses, trailers and transport trucks.

"Kestrel has been at the forefront of human heat stress monitoring for years. When we learned that heat stress costs the dairy and beef industries millions of dollars a year, we partnered with leading researchers in the field to provide cattle-specific guidance," said Alix James, CEO at Kestrel. "By using a Kestrel AG meter as step one in their heat stress management plan, livestock managers can know exactly when they need to change feeds, increase shade and ventilation, limit stress, and increase hydration to protect their valuable animals and maximize productivity."

Visit cattleheatstress.com by Kestrel for more information about cattle heat stress costs and management. The exclusive importer and distributor for Kestrel Weather and Environmental Instruments in Australia and New Zealand is Kestrel AU .

