First Solar has undergone a number of changes this year. The company has announced big changes in its module format, with plans to launch two new module designs on the back of impressive technology progress, and more recently has announced that it will reduce its presence as a developer and construction contractor and focus more on module-only sales. The company's Q3 results are a study in contradictions. On one hand, revenues fell 43% year-over-year to $688 million, the lowest level in at least one year. This appears to be largely driven by a lower level of project sales, which is not unusual in the chaotic world of solar project development. On the other hand, the company's manufacturing remains strong. First Solar shipped 779 MW of PV modules during the quarter, and the company's factories ran at a 97% utilization rate. Additionally the company continued to make progress on its technology, bringing its fleet average conversion efficiency from 16.2% to 16.5% during the quarter. The company's best lines produced an impressive 16.9% efficiency at the end of the quarter, suggesting that the best is yet to come and that the days were the company's cadmium telluride thin film lagged behind crystalline silicon solar in efficiency are over. And even in an environment where prices have collapsed - with First Solar estimating that crystalline silicon PV modules are currently running at around $0.40 per watt - the company remains highly profitable. First Solar reported an enviable 13% operating margin in Q3, and $154 ...

