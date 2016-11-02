sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 03.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,765 Euro		-0,29
-1,31 %
WKN: 901626 ISIN: NL0000240000 Ticker-Symbol: QIA 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
QIAGEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QIAGEN NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,20
22,60
02.11.
21,30
21,40
02.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QIAGEN NV
QIAGEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QIAGEN NV21,765-1,31 %