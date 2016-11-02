

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday see October results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In September, the services PMI had a score of 52.0, while the composite came in at 51.4.



Australia will release September figures for trade balance, with forecasts suggesting a deficit of A$1.70 billion. That follows the A$2.010 billion shortfall in August, when exports were worth A$26.86 billion and imports were at A$28.87 billion.



Australia also will see October results for the Performance of Services Index from AiG; in September, the index score was 48.9.



New Zealand will see October numbers for the ANZ commodity price index; in September, the index jumped 5.1 percent.



Hong Kong will provide September data for retail sales; in August, sales tumbled 12.7 percent on year.



Hong Kong and Singapore will see October results for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei; in September, the index score was 49.3 for Hong Kong and 52.9 for Singapore.



The Philippines will release October numbers for consumer and producer prices. In September, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year, while core CPI also gained 2.3 percent on year. Producer prices fell 1.5 percent on month and 4.5 percent on year.



Finally, the markets in Japan are off for Culture Day, and will re-open on Friday.



