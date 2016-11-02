

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hulk Hogan has reportedly agreed to settle all of his litigation with Gawker Media for $31 million.



'After four years of litigation funded by a billionaire with a grudge going back even further, a settlement has been reached. The saga is over,' wrote Gawker Founder Nick Denton.



Three true stories?, including Hulk Hogan, the claim by Shiva Ayyadurai that he invented email and the feud between the founders of Tinder?, will be removed from the web, Denton said.



Hogan's camp said in a statement: 'After almost five years of litigation all parties agreed it was time to resolve this matter. This will allow people to go about their lives and concentrate on things more important than continued court proceedings. As in any case involving negotiation all parties give-and-take. We would like to thank everyone involved in the process.'



Early this year, Gawker, a 14-year-old digital media pioneer, was forced to file for bankruptcy after a Florida judge upheld a $140-million jury verdict against the company.



Hulk Hogan had filed an invasion-of-privacy suit against Gawker for posting excerpts of a sex-video of the former professional wrestler. He was awarded $140 million in damages.



Gawker had published a sex video that showed Hulk Hogan having sexual intercourse with Heather Clem, the ex-wife of his former friend Bubba 'The Love Sponge' Clem.



