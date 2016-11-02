

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) announced the company is increasing its full year 2016 revenue guidance to $665 million, above previous fiscal 2016 guidance of $659 million, and the company is also increasing full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $43 million, above previous fiscal guidance of $42 million.



Kratos issued initial fiscal 2017 financial guidance for revenue of $700 million to $720 million and adjusted EBITDA of $52 million to $54 million.



