WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corporation (FMC) said the company is tightening guidance for 2016 adjusted earnings per share and raising the mid-point of the range by 6 cents per share to $2.76 to $2.86. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.73. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Shares of FMC were up more than 4% after hours.



