Apptio Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2016

Q3 subscription revenue of $33.3 million, up 30% year-over-year
BELLEVUE, Washington, Nov. 2, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc.(NASDAQ:APTI), the leading provider of cloud-based Technology Business Management (TBM) software, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016.
"The momentum continues to build for Apptio and the TBM category. This quarter, we generated record quarterly revenues of over $40 million and significantly improved operating margins while acquiring new customers across the Global 10,000," said Sunny Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Apptio. "The global trends of digitalization and cloud migration are a tailwind for our large and growing market. In the third quarter, we successfully completed our IPO, continued to innovate across our product portfolio and extended our market leadership."
Third Quarter Financial Summary
- Subscription revenue was $33.3 million, an increase of 30% from the third quarter of 2015, and comprised 82% of total revenue. Services revenue was $7.3 million, an increase of 10% from the third quarter of 2015. Total revenues were $40.6 million, an increase of 26% from the third quarter of 2015.
- GAAP gross margins grew to 66% as compared to 60% in the third quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP gross margins grew to 67%, as compared to 61% in the third quarter of 2015.
- GAAP operating loss was $7.0 million, an improvement from an operating loss of $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP operating loss was $4.5 million, compared to a Non-GAAP operating loss of $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2015.
- GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.63 based on 13.9 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared to a GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.77 based on 12.8 million weighted average shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2015.
- Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.45 based on 13.9 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.61 based on 12.8 million weighted average shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2015.
- For the nine months ended September 30, 2016, net cash used in operating activities was $2.2 million as compared to $8.8 million in the comparable period last year. Free cash flow was negative $5.7 million, as compared to negative $15.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2015.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were approximately $122.5 million as of September 30, 2016. As of September 30, 2016 there was no outstanding bank debt.
Recent Business Highlights
- Completed our initial public offering and began trading on the NASDAQ on September 23, 2016. Net proceeds from the IPO were approximately $99.1 million, after underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.
- Experienced continued success selling additional applications to existing accounts and expanding customers' spend managed through Apptio.
- Released significant enhancements to our SaaS platform and Cost Transparency application to increase user productivity, improve our visual cost modeling and data management capabilities, and continue lowering deployment times.
- Released our new Apptio Vendor Insights product, which provides IT leaders with a single location for all vendor spend and contract details.
- Experienced a significant increase in the adoption of cloud Infrastructure as a Service functionality across both our new and existing customers. With our cloud solution, customers can see an integrated view across all IT spend, including cloud.
Financial Outlook
Apptio provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the company's comments below regarding Forward Looking Statements. Apptio is initiating guidance for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2016 and for the full year 2016 as follows:
Fourth quarter of 2016:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $41.5 to $42.5 million
- Non-GAAP operating loss between $8.0 and $9.0 million
Full year 2016:
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $157.7 and $158.7 million
- Non-GAAP operating loss between $21.9 and $22.9 million
All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this section titled "Financial Outlook" exclude the effects of stock-based compensation expense.
About Apptio
Apptio (NASDAQ: APTI) is the CIO's business management system. We build advanced data and analytics applications that help IT leaders make informed decisions about their technology investments, capitalize on the cloud transformation and drive innovation within their organizations. We call it Technology Business Management. Our applications help companies align technology spending to business outcomes and automate IT processes like cost transparency, benchmarking, charge-back and planning. Hundreds of customers, including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100, use Apptio as their business system of record for IT. For more information, please visit www.Apptio.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our strategy, prospects, customer demand, application adoption and our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of, and full year, 2016. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with theU.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1993 with theSEConSeptember 23, 2016. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles inthe United States of America(GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss and free cash flow. In computing non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP gross margin, we exclude the effects of stock-based compensation expense. We define free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities, less the purchases of property and equipment. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.
For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Results of Operations GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" included at the end of this release. We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.
Apptio, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September30,
September30,
2016
2015
2016
2015
Revenue
Subscription
$
33,314
$
25,594
$
94,995
$
72,836
Professional services
7,313
6,660
21,254
21,573
Total revenue
40,627
32,254
116,249
94,409
Cost of revenue
Subscription
6,921
6,173
19,960
17,315
Professional services
7,068
6,684
19,780
19,720
Total cost of revenue
13,989
12,857
39,740
37,035
Gross profit
26,638
19,397
76,509
57,374
Operating expenses
Research and development
9,015
7,928
26,072
22,602
Sales and marketing
18,300
15,855
54,256
49,129
General and administrative
6,285
5,023
16,969
12,721
Total operating expenses
33,600
28,806
97,297
84,452
Loss from operations
(6,962)
(9,409)
(20,788)
(27,078)
Other income (expense)
Interest (expense) income and other, net
(1,312)
(18)
(1,746)
1
Foreign exchange loss
(367)
(351)
(774)
(958)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(8,641)
(9,778)
(23,308)
(28,035)
Provision for income taxes
(114)
(87)
(328)
(236)
Net loss
$
(8,755)
$
(9,865)
$
(23,636)
$
(28,271)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$
(0.63)
$
(0.77)
$
(1.78)
$
(2.25)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
13,884
12,754
13,307
12,575
Apptio, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
September30,
December31,
2016
2015
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
111,712
$
17,256
Short-term investments
10,818
6,260
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
of $215 and $289
42,585
52,887
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,249
3,990
Total current assets
170,364
80,393
Long-term assets
Property and equipment, net
13,058
13,487
Restricted cash
--
2,500
Deferred initial public offering costs
--
1,973
Other long-term assets, net
616
798
Total assets
$
184,038
$
99,151
Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
6,375
$
3,462
Accrued payroll and other expenses
12,456
14,732
Deferred revenue
81,415
82,422
Deferred rent
784
613
Capital leases
42
42
Total current liabilities
101,072
101,271
Long-term liabilities
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
2,346
803
Deferred rent, net of current portion
4,540
4,810
Capital leases, net of current portion
62
95
Preferred stock warrant liability
--
414
Asset retirement obligation
184
210
Total liabilities
108,204
107,603
Convertible preferred stock
--
133,809
Stockholders' equity (deficit)
Class A and Class B Common stock
4
1
Additional paid-in capital
268,240
26,509
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3)
--
Accumulated deficit
(192,407)
(168,771)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
75,834
(142,261)
Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
184,038
$
99,151
Apptio, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September30,
September30,
2016
2015
2016
2015
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(8,755)
$
(9,865)
$
(23,636)
$
(28,271)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
1,502
1,728
4,487
4,916
Amortization of premiums on investments
5
23
20
67
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment
1
--
26
(12)
Stock-based compensation
2,487
2,022
6,902
5,877
Accretion of expense on line of credit fees
55
27
127
39
Loss on extinguishment of debt
722
--
722
--
Remeasurement of preferred stock warrant liability
210
10
202
57
Change in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
1,759
(1,075)
10,302
14,689
Prepaid expenses and other assets
101
(651)
(660)
(2,167)
Accounts payable
173
2,193
1,648
812
Accrued expenses
(500)
(2,020)
(2,442)
(2,199)
Deferred revenue
1,576
2,105
535
(2,959)
Deferred rent
(115)
55
(421)
391
Net cash used in operating activities
(779)
(5,448)
(2,188)
(8,760)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,198)
(1,877)
(3,518)
(6,636)
Proceeds from maturities of investments
--
2,200
6,245
13,309
Purchases of investments
(10,826)
--
(10,826)
(2,017)
(Payment) return of security deposits
9
7
(43)
157
Return of restricted cash
--
--
2,500
85
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(12,015)
330
(5,642)
4,898
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts
102,672
--
102,672
--
Payment of deferred initial public offering costs
(356)
(418)
(574)
(418)
Proceeds from long-term debt
--
--
20,000
--
Principal payments on long-term debt
(20,000)
--
(20,000)
--
Payment of debt prepayment fees
(200)
--
(200)
--
Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
489
613
1,000
2,335
Principal payments on capital lease obligations
(10)
(9)
(33)
(36)
Payment of capitalized loan fees
(12)
(9)
(248)
(78)
Net cash provided by financing activities
82,583
177
102,617
1,803
Foreign currency effect on cash and cash equivalents
(129)
(26)
(331)
(77)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
69,660
(4,967)
94,456
(2,136)
Cash and cash equivalents
Beginning of year
42,052
22,517
17,256
19,686
End of year
$
111,712
$
17,550
$
111,712
$
17,550
Supplemental disclosures
Purchases under capital lease obligations
$
--
$
--
$
--
$
102
Property and furniture additions in accounts payable and accrued expenses
419
37
419
37
Leasehold improvements paid directly by lessor
356
--
356
--
Non-cash debt issuance costs
--
--
285
90
Deferred initial public offering cost accruals
794
1,163
1,004
1,163
Non-cash preferred stock warrant exercise
616
--
616
--
Apptio, Inc.
Results of Operations GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September30,
September30,
2016
2015
2016
2015
Revenue
Subscription
$
33,314
$
25,594
$
94,995
$
72,836
Professional services
7,313
6,660
21,254
21,573
Total revenue
40,627
32,254
116,249
94,409
Cost of revenue reconciliation:
GAAP Subscription
6,921
6,173
19,960
17,315
Non-GAAP adjustment:
Stock-based compensation
(232)
(145)
(564)
(341)
Non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue
6,689
6,028
19,396
16,974
GAAP Professional services
7,068
6,684
19,780
19,720
Non-GAAP adjustment:
Stock-based compensation
(190)
(179)
(557)
(574)
Non-GAAP professional services cost of revenue
$
6,878
$
6,505
$
19,223
$
19,146
Gross profit and gross margin reconciliation:
GAAP Subscription gross profit
$
26,393
$
19,421
$
75,035
$
55,521
Non-GAAP adjustment:
Stock-based compensation
232
145
564
341
Non-GAAP Subscription gross profit
26,625
19,566
75,599
55,862
GAAP Subscription gross margin
79.2%
75.9%
79.0%
76.2%
Non-GAAP Subscription gross margin
79.9%
76.4%
79.6%
76.7%
GAAP Professional services gross profit
245
(24)
1,474
1,853
Non-GAAP adjustment:
Stock-based compensation
190
179
557
574
Non-GAAP Professional services gross profit
435
155
2,031
2,427
GAAP Professional services gross margin
3.4%
(0.4%)
6.9%
8.6%
Non-GAAP Professional services gross margin
5.9%
2.3%
9.6%
11.3%
GAAP gross profit
26,638
19,397
76,509
57,374
Non-GAAP adjustment:
Stock-based compensation
422
324
1,121
915
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
27,060
$
19,721
$
77,630
$
58,289
GAAP gross margin
65.6%
60.1%
65.8%
60.8%
Non-GAAP gross margin
66.6%
61.1%
66.8%
61.7%
Operating expenses reconciliation:
GAAP Research and development
$
9,015
$
7,928
$
26,072
$
22,602
Non-GAAP adjustment:
Stock-based compensation
(698)
(577)
(1,965)
(1,737)
Non-GAAP research and development
8,317
7,351
24,107
20,865
As a % of total revenue, non-GAAP
20.5%
22.8%
20.7%
22.1%
GAAP Sales and marketing
18,300
15,855
54,256
49,129
Non-GAAP adjustment:
Stock-based compensation
(735)
(623)
(2,176)
(1,833)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing
17,565
15,232
52,080
47,296
As a % of total revenue, non-GAAP
43.2%
47.2%
44.8%
50.1%
GAAP General and administrative
6,285
5,023
16,969
12,721
Non-GAAP adjustment:
Stock-based compensation
(632)
(498)
(1,640)
(1,392)
Non-GAAP General and administrative
5,653
4,525
15,329
11,329
As a % of total revenue, non-GAAP
13.9%
14.0%
13.2%
12.0%
Loss from operations reconciliation:
GAAP loss from operations
(6,962)
(9,409)
(20,788)
(27,078)
Non-GAAP adjustment:
Stock-based compensation
2,487
2,022
6,902
5,877
Non-GAAP loss from operations
$
(4,475)
$
(7,387)
$
(13,886)
$
(21,201)
Loss from operations as a percentage of revenue:
GAAP loss from operations
(17.1%)
(29.2%)
(17.9%)
(28.7%)
Non-GAAP loss from operations
(11.0%)
(22.9%)
(11.9%)
(22.5%)
Net loss reconciliation:
GAAP
$
(8,755)
$
(9,865)
$
(23,636)
$
(28,271)
Non-GAAP adjustment:
Stock-based compensation
2,487
2,022
6,902
5,877
Non-GAAP Net loss
$
(6,268)
$
(7,843)
$
(16,734)
$
(22,394)
Basic and diluted net loss per share
reconciliation:
GAAP
$
(0.63)
$
(0.77)
$
(1.78)
$
(2.25)
Non-GAAP
$
(0.45)
$
(0.61)
$
(1.26)
$
(1.78)
Shares used to compute basic and diluted GAAPand Non-GAAP net loss per share
13,884
12,754
13,307
12,575
Apptio, Inc.
Free Cash Flow Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September30,
September30,
2016
2015
2016
2015
Net cash used in operating activities
$
(779)
$
(5,448)
$
(2,188)
$
(8,760)
Less: purchases of property and equipment
(1,198)
(1,877)
(3,518)
(6,636)
Free cash flow
$
(1,977)
$
(7,325)
$
(5,706)
$
(15,396)
