Apptio Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2016

Q3 subscription revenue of $33.3 million, up 30% year-over-year

BELLEVUE, Washington, Nov. 2, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc.(NASDAQ:APTI), the leading provider of cloud-based Technology Business Management (TBM) software, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016.

"The momentum continues to build for Apptio and the TBM category. This quarter, we generated record quarterly revenues of over $40 million and significantly improved operating margins while acquiring new customers across the Global 10,000," said Sunny Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Apptio. "The global trends of digitalization and cloud migration are a tailwind for our large and growing market. In the third quarter, we successfully completed our IPO, continued to innovate across our product portfolio and extended our market leadership."

Third Quarter Financial Summary

Subscription revenue was $33.3 million , an increase of 30% from the third quarter of 2015, and comprised 82% of total revenue. Services revenue was $7.3 million , an increase of 10% from the third quarter of 2015. Total revenues were $40.6 million , an increase of 26% from the third quarter of 2015.

, an increase of 30% from the third quarter of 2015, and comprised 82% of total revenue. Services revenue was , an increase of 10% from the third quarter of 2015. Total revenues were , an increase of 26% from the third quarter of 2015. GAAP gross margins grew to 66% as compared to 60% in the third quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP gross margins grew to 67%, as compared to 61% in the third quarter of 2015.

GAAP operating loss was $7.0 million , an improvement from an operating loss of $9.4 million in the third quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP operating loss was $4.5 million , compared to a Non-GAAP operating loss of $7.4 million in the third quarter of 2015.

, an improvement from an operating loss of in the third quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP operating loss was , compared to a Non-GAAP operating loss of in the third quarter of 2015. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.63 based on 13.9 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared to a GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.77 based on 12.8 million weighted average shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2015.

based on 13.9 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared to a GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of based on 12.8 million weighted average shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2015. Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.45 based on 13.9 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.61 based on 12.8 million weighted average shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2015.

based on 13.9 million weighted average shares outstanding, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of based on 12.8 million weighted average shares outstanding in the third quarter of 2015. For the nine months ended September 30, 2016 , net cash used in operating activities was $2.2 million as compared to $8.8 million in the comparable period last year. Free cash flow was negative $5.7 million , as compared to negative $15.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2015 .

, net cash used in operating activities was as compared to in the comparable period last year. Free cash flow was negative , as compared to negative in the nine months ended . Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were approximately $122.5 million as of September 30 , 2016. As of September 30, 2016 there was no outstanding bank debt.

Recent Business Highlights

Completed our initial public offering and began trading on the NASDAQ on September 23, 2016 . Net proceeds from the IPO were approximately $99.1 million , after underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

. Net proceeds from the IPO were approximately , after underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. Experienced continued success selling additional applications to existing accounts and expanding customers' spend managed through Apptio.

Released significant enhancements to our SaaS platform and Cost Transparency application to increase user productivity, improve our visual cost modeling and data management capabilities, and continue lowering deployment times.

Released our new Apptio Vendor Insights product, which provides IT leaders with a single location for all vendor spend and contract details.

Experienced a significant increase in the adoption of cloud Infrastructure as a Service functionality across both our new and existing customers. With our cloud solution, customers can see an integrated view across all IT spend, including cloud.

Financial Outlook

Apptio provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the company's comments below regarding Forward Looking Statements. Apptio is initiating guidance for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2016 and for the full year 2016 as follows:

Fourth quarter of 2016:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $41.5 to $42.5 million

Non-GAAP operating loss between $8.0 and $9.0 million

Full year 2016:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $157.7 and $158.7 million

and Non-GAAP operating loss between $21.9 and $22.9 million

All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this section titled "Financial Outlook" exclude the effects of stock-based compensation expense.

Conference Call Information

Apptio plans to host a conference call today to review its third quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PT/ 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed by dialing 844-233-0116 (passcode: 98784993), or if outside North America, by dialing 574-990-1011 (passcode: 98784993). Individuals may also access the live teleconference from the investor relations section of the Apptio website at investors.apptio.com. A replay will be available following completion of the live broadcast.

About Apptio

Apptio (NASDAQ: APTI) is the CIO's business management system. We build advanced data and analytics applications that help IT leaders make informed decisions about their technology investments, capitalize on the cloud transformation and drive innovation within their organizations. We call it Technology Business Management. Our applications help companies align technology spending to business outcomes and automate IT processes like cost transparency, benchmarking, charge-back and planning. Hundreds of customers, including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100, use Apptio as their business system of record for IT. For more information, please visit www.Apptio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our strategy, prospects, customer demand, application adoption and our financial outlook for the fourth quarter of, and full year, 2016. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings with theU.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1993 with theSEConSeptember 23, 2016. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles inthe United States of America(GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss and free cash flow. In computing non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP gross margin, we exclude the effects of stock-based compensation expense. We define free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities, less the purchases of property and equipment. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. We believe that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Results of Operations GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation" included at the end of this release. We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.





Apptio, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September30,



September30,





2016



2015



2016



2015









Revenue































Subscription

$ 33,314



$ 25,594



$ 94,995



$ 72,836

Professional services



7,313





6,660





21,254





21,573

Total revenue



40,627





32,254





116,249





94,409

Cost of revenue































Subscription



6,921





6,173





19,960





17,315

Professional services



7,068





6,684





19,780





19,720

Total cost of revenue



13,989





12,857





39,740





37,035

Gross profit



26,638





19,397





76,509





57,374

Operating expenses































Research and development



9,015





7,928





26,072





22,602

Sales and marketing



18,300





15,855





54,256





49,129

General and administrative



6,285





5,023





16,969





12,721

Total operating expenses



33,600





28,806





97,297





84,452

Loss from operations



(6,962)





(9,409)





(20,788)





(27,078)

Other income (expense)































Interest (expense) income and other, net



(1,312)





(18)





(1,746)





1

Foreign exchange loss



(367)





(351)





(774)





(958)

Loss before provision for income taxes



(8,641)





(9,778)





(23,308)





(28,035)

Provision for income taxes



(114)





(87)





(328)





(236)

Net loss

$ (8,755)



$ (9,865)



$ (23,636)



$ (28,271)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$ (0.63)



$ (0.77)



$ (1.78)



$ (2.25)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted



13,884





12,754





13,307





12,575









































Apptio, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)





September30,



December31,





2016



2015

Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 111,712



$ 17,256

Short-term investments



10,818





6,260

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts















of $215 and $289



42,585





52,887

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



5,249





3,990

Total current assets



170,364





80,393

Long-term assets















Property and equipment, net



13,058





13,487

Restricted cash



--





2,500

Deferred initial public offering costs



--





1,973

Other long-term assets, net



616





798

Total assets

$ 184,038



$ 99,151

Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 6,375



$ 3,462

Accrued payroll and other expenses



12,456





14,732

Deferred revenue



81,415





82,422

Deferred rent



784





613

Capital leases



42





42

Total current liabilities



101,072





101,271

Long-term liabilities















Deferred revenue, net of current portion



2,346





803

Deferred rent, net of current portion



4,540





4,810

Capital leases, net of current portion



62





95

Preferred stock warrant liability



--





414

Asset retirement obligation



184





210

Total liabilities



108,204





107,603

Convertible preferred stock



--





133,809

Stockholders' equity (deficit)















Class A and Class B Common stock



4





1

Additional paid-in capital



268,240





26,509

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(3)





--

Accumulated deficit



(192,407)





(168,771)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



75,834





(142,261)

Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 184,038



$ 99,151





















Apptio, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September30,



September30,





2016



2015



2016



2015

Cash flows from operating activities































Net loss

$ (8,755)



$ (9,865)



$ (23,636)



$ (28,271)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities































Depreciation and amortization



1,502





1,728





4,487





4,916

Amortization of premiums on investments



5





23





20





67

Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment



1





--





26





(12)

Stock-based compensation



2,487





2,022





6,902





5,877

Accretion of expense on line of credit fees



55





27





127





39

Loss on extinguishment of debt



722





--





722





--

Remeasurement of preferred stock warrant liability



210





10





202





57

Change in operating assets and liabilities































Accounts receivable



1,759





(1,075)





10,302





14,689

Prepaid expenses and other assets



101





(651)





(660)





(2,167)

Accounts payable



173





2,193





1,648





812

Accrued expenses



(500)





(2,020)





(2,442)





(2,199)

Deferred revenue



1,576





2,105





535





(2,959)

Deferred rent



(115)





55





(421)





391

Net cash used in operating activities



(779)





(5,448)





(2,188)





(8,760)

Cash flows from investing activities































Purchases of property and equipment



(1,198)





(1,877)





(3,518)





(6,636)

Proceeds from maturities of investments



--





2,200





6,245





13,309

Purchases of investments



(10,826)





--





(10,826)





(2,017)

(Payment) return of security deposits



9





7





(43)





157

Return of restricted cash



--





--





2,500





85

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(12,015)





330





(5,642)





4,898

Cash flows from financing activities































Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts



102,672





--





102,672





--

Payment of deferred initial public offering costs



(356)





(418)





(574)





(418)

Proceeds from long-term debt



--





--





20,000





--

Principal payments on long-term debt



(20,000)





--





(20,000)





--

Payment of debt prepayment fees



(200)





--





(200)





--

Proceeds from exercise of common stock options



489





613





1,000





2,335

Principal payments on capital lease obligations



(10)





(9)





(33)





(36)

Payment of capitalized loan fees



(12)





(9)





(248)





(78)

Net cash provided by financing activities



82,583





177





102,617





1,803

Foreign currency effect on cash and cash equivalents



(129)





(26)





(331)





(77)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



69,660





(4,967)





94,456





(2,136)

Cash and cash equivalents































Beginning of year



42,052





22,517





17,256





19,686

End of year

$ 111,712



$ 17,550



$ 111,712



$ 17,550

Supplemental disclosures































Purchases under capital lease obligations

$ --



$ --



$ --



$ 102

Property and furniture additions in accounts payable and accrued expenses



419





37





419





37

Leasehold improvements paid directly by lessor



356





--





356





--

Non-cash debt issuance costs



--





--





285





90

Deferred initial public offering cost accruals



794





1,163





1,004





1,163

Non-cash preferred stock warrant exercise



616





--





616





--



Apptio, Inc. Results of Operations GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September30,



September30,



2016



2015



2016



2015

Revenue





























Subscription $ 33,314



$ 25,594



$ 94,995



$ 72,836

Professional services

7,313





6,660





21,254





21,573

Total revenue

40,627





32,254





116,249





94,409

































Cost of revenue reconciliation:





























GAAP Subscription

6,921





6,173





19,960





17,315

Non-GAAP adjustment:





























Stock-based compensation

(232)





(145)





(564)





(341)

Non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue

6,689





6,028





19,396





16,974

































GAAP Professional services

7,068





6,684





19,780





19,720

Non-GAAP adjustment:





























Stock-based compensation

(190)





(179)





(557)





(574)

Non-GAAP professional services cost of revenue $ 6,878



$ 6,505



$ 19,223



$ 19,146

































Gross profit and gross margin reconciliation:





























GAAP Subscription gross profit $ 26,393



$ 19,421



$ 75,035



$ 55,521

Non-GAAP adjustment:





























Stock-based compensation

232





145





564





341

Non-GAAP Subscription gross profit

26,625





19,566





75,599





55,862

GAAP Subscription gross margin

79.2%





75.9%





79.0%





76.2%

Non-GAAP Subscription gross margin

79.9%





76.4%





79.6%





76.7%

































GAAP Professional services gross profit

245





(24)





1,474





1,853

Non-GAAP adjustment:





























Stock-based compensation

190





179





557





574

Non-GAAP Professional services gross profit

435





155





2,031





2,427

GAAP Professional services gross margin

3.4%





(0.4%)





6.9%





8.6%

Non-GAAP Professional services gross margin

5.9%





2.3%





9.6%





11.3%

































GAAP gross profit

26,638





19,397





76,509





57,374

Non-GAAP adjustment:





























Stock-based compensation

422





324





1,121





915

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 27,060



$ 19,721



$ 77,630



$ 58,289

GAAP gross margin

65.6%





60.1%





65.8%





60.8%

Non-GAAP gross margin

66.6%





61.1%





66.8%





61.7%

































Operating expenses reconciliation:





























GAAP Research and development $ 9,015



$ 7,928



$ 26,072



$ 22,602

Non-GAAP adjustment:





























Stock-based compensation

(698)





(577)





(1,965)





(1,737)

Non-GAAP research and development

8,317





7,351





24,107





20,865

As a % of total revenue, non-GAAP

20.5%





22.8%





20.7%





22.1%

































GAAP Sales and marketing

18,300





15,855





54,256





49,129

Non-GAAP adjustment:





























Stock-based compensation

(735)





(623)





(2,176)





(1,833)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

17,565





15,232





52,080





47,296

As a % of total revenue, non-GAAP

43.2%





47.2%





44.8%





50.1%

































GAAP General and administrative

6,285





5,023





16,969





12,721

Non-GAAP adjustment:





























Stock-based compensation

(632)





(498)





(1,640)





(1,392)

Non-GAAP General and administrative

5,653





4,525





15,329





11,329

As a % of total revenue, non-GAAP

13.9%





14.0%





13.2%





12.0%

































Loss from operations reconciliation:





























GAAP loss from operations

(6,962)





(9,409)





(20,788)





(27,078)

Non-GAAP adjustment:





























Stock-based compensation

2,487





2,022





6,902





5,877

Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (4,475)



$ (7,387)



$ (13,886)



$ (21,201)

Loss from operations as a percentage of revenue:





























GAAP loss from operations

(17.1%)





(29.2%)





(17.9%)





(28.7%)

Non-GAAP loss from operations

(11.0%)





(22.9%)





(11.9%)





(22.5%)

































Net loss reconciliation:





























GAAP $ (8,755)



$ (9,865)



$ (23,636)



$ (28,271)

Non-GAAP adjustment:





























Stock-based compensation

2,487





2,022





6,902





5,877

Non-GAAP Net loss $ (6,268)



$ (7,843)



$ (16,734)



$ (22,394)

































Basic and diluted net loss per share





























reconciliation:





























GAAP $ (0.63)



$ (0.77)



$ (1.78)



$ (2.25)

Non-GAAP $ (0.45)



$ (0.61)



$ (1.26)



$ (1.78)

































Shares used to compute basic and diluted GAAPand Non-GAAP net loss per share

13,884





12,754





13,307





12,575



































Apptio, Inc. Free Cash Flow Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September30,



September30,





2016



2015



2016



2015









Net cash used in operating activities

$ (779)



$ (5,448)



$ (2,188)



$ (8,760)

Less: purchases of property and equipment



(1,198)





(1,877)





(3,518)





(6,636)

Free cash flow

$ (1,977)



$ (7,325)



$ (5,706)



$ (15,396)





































