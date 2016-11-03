

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Transocean Inc. (RIG) revealed a profit for third quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $93 million, or $0.25 per share. This was lower than $316 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 44.1% to $0.90 billion. This was down from $1.61 billion last year.



Transocean Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $93 Mln. vs. $316 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -70.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.25 vs. $0.87 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -71.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.14 -Revenue (Q3): $0.90 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -44.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX