REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/16 -- The Board of Directors of Information Services Corporation (TSX: ISV) ("ISC" or the "Company") today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per Class A Limited Voting Share ("Class A Share"). The dividend will be paid on or before January 15, 2017 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2016.

The dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend pursuant to the Income Tax Act. An eligible dividend paid to a Canadian resident is entitled to the enhanced dividend tax credit. For further information on tax implications, please consult a tax advisor.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our registry and services segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

