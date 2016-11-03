

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - The Allstate Corp (ALL) released a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $474 million, or $1.26 per share. This was down from $610 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.1% to $9.22 billion. This was up from $9.03 billion last year.



The Allstate Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $474 Mln. vs. $610 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -22.3% -EPS (Q3): $1.26 vs. $1.52 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -17.1% -Analysts Estimate: $1.25 -Revenue (Q3): $9.22 Bln vs. $9.03 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.1%



