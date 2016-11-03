

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the four-day losing streak in which it had surrendered more than 30 points or 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index settled just above the 3,100-point plateau, and the market may extend its losses on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative on the outlook for interest rates, apprehension ahead of the U.S. election and a tumble in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and telecoms.



For the day, the index lost 19.70 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 3,102.73 after trading between 3,099.82 and 3,118.98. The Shenzhen Composite Index shed 13.06 points or 0.63 percent to end at 2,060.05.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.32 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.59 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.45 percent, China Life dropped 0.96 percent, China Unicom tumbled 1.93 percent, China Shenhua skidded 1.40 percent and Vanke plummeted 3.45 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks tumbled again on Wednesday as the latest polls confirmed the presidential race has tightened days before the election.



Democrat Hillary Clinton is clinging to leads in some significant swing states, but Republican Donald Trump has renewed hope thanks to her email scandal.



The S&P fell 13.78 points or 0.65 percent to 2,097.94, while the NASDAQ shed 48.01 points or 0.93 percent to 5,105.57 and the Dow lost 77.46 points or 0.43 percent to 17,959.64.



Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve signaled an interest rate hike is imminent - likely next month - putting a further damper on proceedings.



Plunging crude oil prices also weighed after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude oil stockpiles ballooned by a record 14.4 million barrels last week. Dec. WTI oil dropped $1.33 or 2.9 percent to $45.34/bbl, for the lowest settlement since September 27.



Closer to home, China will on Thursday see October results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin later this morning. In September, the services PMI had a score of 52.0, while the composite came in at 51.4.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX