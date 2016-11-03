

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp.(COST) reported that its total comparable sales for the month of October 2016 increased 2 percent, with a 2 percent increase in U.S., a 4 percent rise in Canada, and Other International comparable sales flat.



Monthly Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, were up 2 percent, with a 2 percent rise in U.S., a 5 percent increase in Canada, and 3 percent rise in Other International comparable sales.



Net sales were $9.11 billion for the month of October, the four weeks ended October 30, 2016, an increase of four percent from $8.78 billion during the similar period last year.



For the nine weeks ended October 30, 2016, the Company reported net sales of $20.17 billion, an increase of three percent from $19.53 billion during the similar period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX