

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - The biggest U.S. toy company Mattel Inc. (MAT) hired the search firm Spencer Stuart this summer to help identify the successor to CEO Christopher Sinclair, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The recruiter is looking inside and outside the company for the next Mattel leader, the report said.



The report indicated that the board's timeline for making a transition is unclear; Sinclair has said he plans to see the company through its continuing turnaround effort.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX