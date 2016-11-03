

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to a 1-week high of 114.03 against the euro, nearly a 2-week high of 126.49 against the pound and a 3-day high of 105.73 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 114.65, 127.07 and 106.13, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Australian and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to a 1-month high of 102.55, nearly a 3-week high of 78.48 and nearly a 5-week high of 76.64 from yesterday's closing quotes of 103.29, 79.11 and 77.12, respectively.



The yen edged up to 74.84 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 75.28.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 113.00 against the euro, 124.00 against the pound, 104.00 against the franc, 100.00 against the greenback, 77.00 against the aussie, 75.00 against the loonie and 73.00 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX