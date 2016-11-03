

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 4-week low of 1.1126 against the euro and a 1-month low of 102.55 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1097 and 103.29, respectively.



Against the Australian and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback dropped to a 2-day low of 0.7683 and more than a 5-week low of 0.7311 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7659 and 0.7288, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 1.2340 against the pound, 0.9696 against the Swiss franc and 1.3371 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2303, 0.9733 and 1.3393, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.12 against the euro, 100.00 against the greenback, 0.78 against the aussie, 0.74 against the kiwi, 1.27 against the pound, 0.96 against the franc and 1.31 against the loonie.



