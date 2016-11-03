Hillstone, PAN Networks and PROFIcomms Open Co-branded Education and Research Security Lab to Help Drive Research, Innovation and Education at Brno University of Technology

Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of network security solutions, today announced that it will work jointly with PAN Networks, a strategic master distributor in Europe and PROFIcomms, the value added distributor for Czech Republic and Slovakia, to help establish an education and research security lab at the Brno University of Technology, based in Czech Republic, with equipment donated by Hillstone. The co-branded education and research security lab will not only facilitate cultural understanding, it will also allow for the advancement of technology and research in the field of cybersecurity.

"We are very proud to be part of this program, to educate students, to help promote advanced scientific, and technological research with an academic organization that is renowned for international research projects and contracts," said Lingling Zhang, VP of Product Management and Marketing, at Hillstone Networks.

The co-branded security lab will foster the following:

Education to engage in and advance training activities in the field of cybersecurity.

Research to facilitate and drive research and development.

Social and cultural engagement to strengthen and to develop social and cultural contacts and understanding.

"Brno University of Technology has a long-standing vision and reputation of being in the forefront of engineering, technology and scientific research. We are very excited to work with Hillstone, PAN Networks and PROFIcomms, to build an education and research security lab where our staff and students can engage in furthering advancement in the field of cybersecurity," said Mrs. Dedková, Dean of the Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Communication, Brno University of Technology.

The co-branded lab will be the new home for four Next-Gen Firewall (NGFW) appliances from Hillstone Networks, along with multiple licenses for CloudEdge, the premier security solution for virtualized networks, based on the Hillstone NGFW platform. Hillstone CloudEdge addresses the security gap in virtualized and cloud deployments and provides a complete virtual firewall solution available in a software form-factor. Hillstone CloudEdge provides advanced security services across Layer 2-7, in addition to core firewall features. It can be deployed via Cloud Management Platforms (CMPs) as a "Firewall as a Service" for a multi-tenant solution in the virtual environment.

"With industry-recognized, innovative technology solutions, Hillstone Networks is the ideal partner to open an education and technology lab within our market," said Mr. Cupák, CEO at PAN Networks. "This collaboration will educate new engineers and prepare them in the field of IT security."

"The task for PROFIcomms in this cooperation is to interface the application area of the IT security technology with research, development and education. The rising significance of IT and communications systems and its penetration to the highest strategic levels of society, makes them ever more attractive targets to IT crime and terrorism activities. The variability of the structures to be protected and the rising ingenuity of threats require customized data protection. This is the field where the close connection of R&D with daily life security tasks can bring the rapid reaction of the security technology to its challenges and thereby help and noticeably enhance the impact of the unique security solutions delivered by Hillstone technology," said Mr. Urban, CEO at PROFIcomms.

The co-branded lab will open on November 8, 2016, with the sole purpose to provide education and drive academic research in cybersecurity within the University's Advanced Cybersecurity Group.

About Hillstone Networks, Inc.

Hillstone solutions provide continuous threat defense not only at traditional perimeters, but also to internal networks, down to each virtual machine. For physical environments, Hillstone's innovative security platform combines Behavioral Intelligence with high-performance networking, enabling organizations to find and stop threats in minutes, not months. Hillstone offers a complete virtual firewall solution for perimeter protection in virtual environments; Hillstone uses micro-segmentation technology to protect East-West traffic in the cloud.

Established in 2006 by NetScreen, Cisco and Juniper executives, Hillstone Networks is relied on by more than 12,000 customers around the world, including Fortune 500 companies, higher education, financial institutions and service providers. Hillstone Networks' US headquarters are located in Sunnyvale, California.

About PAN Networks

PAN networks is a trusted and strategic Hillstone Networks master distributor, focused in the European market. Our mission is to keep your network secure and protect it from cyber-attacks, with industry-recognized security technology from Hillstone Networks. With the cooperation of Brno University of Technology, we strive to give our customers the best experience with our services. With help of Hillstone Network solutions, we can change the network world to be a safer place. Visit our website: www.pannet.eu

About PROFIcomms

PROFIcomms is a value added distributor and supplier of data communication systems, data security systems and products for Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Austria and Hungary market. PROFIcomms assists to his partners in the design and implementation of communication networks and the data security strategies to achieve and preserve the highest performance and robust immunity of customer's IT infrastructures. Visit our website: www.proficomms.cz

About Brno University of Technology

With over 24,000 students enrolled at 8 faculties and 2 university institutes, Brno University of Technology is an internationally recognized institution offering a cutting-edge education based on the latest scientific and professional knowledge covering a broad spectrum of fields ranging from technical and scientific disciplines through economics to the arts.

Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Communication is one of the largest faculties of the Brno University of Technology (BUT). More than 4,000 students in all programs study at the faculty. The faculty is the most successful part of BUT in research and development thanks to high number of international and national projects and contract research projects with a many results, which met strong international acclaim.

For more information on the University, visit https://www.vutbr.cz/en/.

For information of the Department of Telecommunication, visit: http://www.utko.feec.vutbr.cz/en/

