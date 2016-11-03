Regulatory News:

Pharnext SA (Paris:ALPHA) (FR00111911287 - ALPHA), a French biopharmaceuticals company developing an advanced portfolio of products in the field of neurodegenerative diseases, announces today its participation at the Jefferies 2016 London Healthcare Conference taking place November 16-17 at the Waldorf Hotel in London, UK.

This Conference is the largest healthcare meeting in Europe dedicated to companies from around the world: biotechnologies, pharmaceuticals, generics, medtechs and healthcare services. Last year, the Jefferies conference hosted over 300 participating companies, 1,200 attendees and 3,700 B2B and investor meetings.

ABOUT PHARNEXT

Pharnext is an advanced clinical stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext focuses on neurodegenerative diseases and has two lead products in clinical development: PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPIE®. Pharnext identifies and develops synergetic combinations of drugs that are already being used for other diseases. These PLEOMEDICAMENT® are developed at new lower doses and repositioned into new indications. The PLEOMEDICAMENT® offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety, and intellectual property including several composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.

The company Pharnext is listed on Euronext Alternext Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR00111911287).

For more information, visit www.pharnext.com

