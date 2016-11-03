AMPLIFY™ Empowers Organizations to Overcome the Limitations of Omnichannel Initiatives, Easily Taming Data from Disparate Systems, Apps and Devices to Fuel Engaging Customer Experiences

Axway (Paris:AXW), a catalyst for transformation, today introduced Axway AMPLIFY™, a new data integration and engagement platform that empowers organizations to unlock business value from a vast array of data sources to transform the customer experience. Developers, architects and administrators can use AMPLIFY for everything they need to power their unique inventions, from apps, connectors and transformations to workflows, dashboards and policies.

In a report1 by Forrester Research, business decision-makers identified improving the customer experience as a high or critical priority, second only to growing revenue. Getting the customer experience right is a huge challenge as the ever-increasing demands of today's digitally empowered consumers mean they can no longer rely on traditional omnichannel strategies to differentiate the experience they offer from their competition. The problem in today's paradigm is most backend services do not share data across internal business units and often don't leverage data from external parties to anticipate customer needs and behaviors, resulting in a fragmented view of the customer, poor service levels, and lost revenue opportunities. Instead, organizations need to quickly capture and act upon insights from an explosion of data sources that range from enterprise systems, supplier processes and partner interactions to cloud services, mobile devices and connected machines all part of what Axway calls a "Customer Experience Network" to rapidly adapt to customer expectations.

AMPLIFY offers a unified, secure environment both in the cloud and on-premises for digital teams to create, run and scale API-enabled services. Users also gain access to an open marketplace where they can discover, share and monetize an extensive catalog of prebuilt services and "service accelerators," a customizable set of templates with complete API documentation that can be used to bootstrap new services.

"At Accenture, we encourage our clients to take a consumption-driven approach as we help them with their digital transformation journeys. Key to success is building a true customer experience network, empowered by APIs," says Kevin Kohut, Global API Strategy Lead at Accenture. "We're excited about the potential of Axway's AMPLIFY platform to support an organization's digital transformation by harnessing the power of APIs, combined with tools that empower digital interaction, which ultimately drives engagement, loyalty and revenue growth."

AMPLIFY enables organizations to achieve measurable outcomes through a comprehensive set of capabilities, encompassing:

An agile, secure and scalable data integration infrastructure that allows DevOps teams to quickly convert data silos into configurable and API-enabled services that are more efficient and affordable to manage. A global services company with a proprietary database containing 235 million business profiles was able to generate $10 million in incremental revenue within its first year of delivering their data as a service through APIs.

that allows DevOps teams to quickly convert data silos into configurable and API-enabled services that are more efficient and affordable to manage. A global services company with a proprietary database containing 235 million business profiles was able to generate $10 million in incremental revenue within its first year of delivering their data as a service through APIs. Full lifecycle management of APIs that provides the key to unlocking existing internal and third-party assets to shape rich mobile, cloud and IoT experiences with a faster ROI. A global automotive manufacturing brand was able to introduce new services for traffic safety, driver convenience, infotainment and insurance, and grow its subscriber base to 2 million connected cars by using APIs to access vehicle, merchant and environmental data.

that provides the key to unlocking existing internal and third-party assets to shape rich mobile, cloud and IoT experiences with a faster ROI. A global automotive manufacturing brand was able to introduce new services for traffic safety, driver convenience, infotainment and insurance, and grow its subscriber base to 2 million connected cars by using APIs to access vehicle, merchant and environmental data. App development that enables visual and hands-on design, built-in testing and connectivity to any data source via mobile-optimized APIs, all leveraging existing JavaScript skillsets. A leading consumer real estate destination with 18 million unique monthly visitors was able to decrease its time to market for new mobile apps by 40% and lower the cost of cross-platform native development by over 50%.

that enables visual and hands-on design, built-in testing and connectivity to any data source via mobile-optimized APIs, all leveraging existing JavaScript skillsets. A leading consumer real estate destination with 18 million unique monthly visitors was able to decrease its time to market for new mobile apps by 40% and lower the cost of cross-platform native development by over 50%. Community management that reduces on-boarding time for partners and developers from days to hours, and lightens the load for IT by delivering common workflows and self-service capabilities. A financial services customer who was handling ACH, Lockbox, Reconciliation and related payments with nearly 1,200 financial partners was able to make its onboarding process 35% more efficient.

that reduces on-boarding time for partners and developers from days to hours, and lightens the load for IT by delivering common workflows and self-service capabilities. A financial services customer who was handling ACH, Lockbox, Reconciliation and related payments with nearly 1,200 financial partners was able to make its onboarding process 35% more efficient. Embedded analytics that illuminate the real-time health, performance and adoption of services to help predict future growth and support continuous improvement. A major retail chain serving 800,000 customers each day was able to monitor its order fulfillment process, avoiding tens of thousands of Euros in blocked orders daily.

"The way that most enterprises manage the customer experience needs a complete rethink as digital technologies are intimately woven throughout every facet of society," said Jeanine Banks, executive vice president, global products and solutions, Axway. "The AMPLIFY platform was born out of our passion for helping organizations successfully capitalize on this change and tap into customer experience networks. The new rules of the game are about ecosystems collaborating together to fuse virtual and physical interactions with customers into seamless, more personalized digital journeys."

The launch of the AMPLIFY platform features an early preview of the marketplace and provides a glimpse into future innovations, a project code-named "Golden Gate." It is focused on reimagining lifecycle management capabilities to help create, govern, engage, consume and measure engagement with APIs as well as creating an even more efficient way to onboard and manage communities of employees, suppliers, partners, and developers. Project Golden Gate will also feature a powerful framework for deploying, managing and scaling containerized services both in the cloud and on-premises with enterprise-grade security, high availability and comprehensive visibility. Availability for Project Golden Gate is planned for 2017.

To learn more about Axway AMPLIFY, visit www.axway.com/amplify.

Register for Axway's premiere, live, and virtual on-demand conference, Spark 2016, taking place November 3. Click here.

Follow @Axway: AxwayAMPLIFY APIFirst DigitalBusiness AxwaySpark

1. TechRadar™: Digital Experience Platform Technologies, Q3 2016, Forrester Research, Inc., September 13, 2016

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is a catalyst for transformation. With Axway AMPLIFY™, our cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform, leading brands better anticipate, adapt and scale to meet ever changing customer expectations. Our unified, API-first approach connects data from anywhere, fuels millions of apps and delivers real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, we help make the future possible for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more about Axway, visit www.axway.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161103005516/en/

Contacts:

Media

Blanc Otus

Simon Jones, 415-856-5155

simon.jones@blancandotus.com