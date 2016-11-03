New Brand Identity to Capitalize on Growth in Digital and Cloud Solutions

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA)(Paris:AXW), a catalyst for transformation, today unveiled its new brand identity to reflect its enduring role in helping to realize the transformational power in every one of its customers. This new milestone is part of the company's strategic positioning announced earlier this year to be a premier partner to organizations in their digital transformation, helping them to better anticipate, adapt and scale to meet ever-changing customer expectations. Under the leadership of CEO Jean-Marc Lazzari, the new brand identity builds on the strong momentum Axway has achieved as it continues to capitalize on growth in digital and cloud solutions.

"Organizations in every industry are having to rethink established business models as a result of the demand of digital consumers. Axway is driven by a mission to help our customers transform the relationships that make the world work better for their customers, inspiring them to realize the scale and inventiveness of their ambitions," said Jean-Marc Lazzari, CEO, Axway. "That's really our core purpose and we needed a brand that embodied our heritage, our collaboration with our customers and ultimately, our potential together."

To deliver breakthrough, digital customer experiences, business leaders have an immediate need to better leverage data from a vast array of internal and external data sources. IT teams can no longer afford to be enterprise-centric. They must help their organizations overcome the limitations and lack of ROI experienced over the past decade with omnichannel initiatives, which often focus on just stitching rigid, enterprise silos together and building mobile façades specific to individual business units. It's not uncommon for a single company to have hundreds of mobile apps. Through the new Axway AMPLIFY™ platform also announced today, enterprises can build customer experience networks communities of employees, suppliers, partners and independent developers sharing data in real-time and collaborating closely to deliver seamless experiences across all their virtual and physical interactions with customers.

Axway has continually transformed its business throughout its history of solving the world's toughest data challenges. It began in the late 1980s with the introduction of the industry-first business rules engine Règle du Jeu, also known as RDJ, which remains trusted by large multinational firms, many in France, to process billions of accounting records every day. Axway built on its core strength in data integration as it expanded its customer base globally through a series of strategic acquisitions. Upon its 10th year anniversary, the company successfully managed its spin-off from Sopra Group. This year marks Axway's 5th anniversary as a publicly traded entity and its continued industry leadership in API management and B2B integration, as well as the acquisition and integration of Appcelerator. The company has expanded its global ecosystem to hundreds of thousands of developers and partners, and is powering more than 2 billion API calls a month with millions of devices running Appcelerator-powered apps.

The new Axway brand identity developed in collaboration with Landor, a leading global brand and design consultancy, introduces the new tagline "Imagination takes shape", an eye-catching logo, a fresh visual expression and a redesigned website. The new tagline underscores Axway's commitment to helping organizations capitalize on untapped potential by strengthening their capabilities and transforming innovations into real, revolutionary business results. The new Axway logo draws from the legendary griffin, a visionary creature with the rear body of a lion and the head and upper body of an eagle, to celebrate two powerful elements - Axway and its customers -uniting to achieve success. This strong symbol perfectly embodies the essence of Axway, fusing stability and reliability with an open-minded, bold vision for the future.

