NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER launch 'Gifts All Wrapped Up' combined holiday campaign

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Global luxury online retailers NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER join creative forces for the second consecutive year to reveal this season's holiday campaign, 'Gifts All Wrapped Up'. The animated campaign reinforces the world-class service proposition for which both brands are globally renowned, offering a unique and thorough edit of the world's most stylish gifts for him and her, with service across the globe that is second to none.

The campaign spans print and digital, with the lead medium of a fully animated short film featuring a variety of charming and playful characters that bring to life the NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER shopping experience during the holidays. The storyline takes the viewer on a 'behind the scenes' journey of how gifts are prepared, packed and wrapped in our signature styling, through to how they are delivered to the homes of NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER shoppers.

The campaign was illustrated by Simone Massoni through Dutch Uncle Agency with animation by Animade. The campaign launches in line with NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER's online gift shops across all mediums including desktop, tablet and mobile, and appears with existing media partners and through both brands' online social media networks. The film will also live on both NET-A-PORTER YouTube and MR PORTER YouTube channels throughout the holidays.

Along with the visual identity of the campaign, NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER have also produced their first ever printed gift guides this season which will be mailed to existing customers.

The campaign will also be executed via London taxis in which the dual creative will appear in a his and her motif on a fleet of London's signature black cabs.

Alison Loehnis, President - NET-A-PORTER & MR PORTER said: "We're so excited to be launching our "Gifts All Wrapped Up" campaign. It's the second year that NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER have collaborated to celebrate the holiday season in style. The campaign highlights everything we love about this time of year and supports the key tenets of our brand: to provide the most amazing product, brought to life by beautiful content and underpinned by world-class service. We hope this fun animated campaign will bring a smile to our customers' faces this season."

Our "Gifts All Wrapped Up' holiday campaign highlights and reinforces the mission of our In-Season business: to deliver exceptional service and style to our customers around the globe, making NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER the ultimate online destinations for luxury gifting each holiday season."

About NET-A-PORTER.COM

NET-A-PORTER launched in June 2000 and has since established itself as the world's premier online luxury fashion destination. A pioneer of innovation; NET-A-PORTER speaks to a global monthly audience of six million female luxury consumers, fans and followers via the weekly shoppable digital magazine THE EDIT, PORTER Magazine, the game-changing luxury fashion magazine that combines the intimacy of print with a state-of-the-art digital shopping experience and THE NET SET, the world's first shoppable social media platform. NET-A-PORTER is presented in the style of a fashion magazine, renowned for its unparalleled edit comprising more than 450 of the world's most coveted designer brands, including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, and Stella McCartney, and over 200 specialist beauty brands. NET-A-PORTER champions unparalleled customer service - offering express worldwide shipping to more than 170 countries (including same-day delivery to Manhattan, London and Hong Kong and next-day delivery to the UK, US, Germany, France, Australia and Singapore), a seamless shopping experience across mobile, tablet, desktop, email and telephone, luxurious packaging, easy returns and a multi-lingual customer care and personal shopping team that are available 24/7, 365 days a year. www.net-a-porter.com

About MRPORTER.COM

MR PORTER launched in February 2011 and has established itself as the award-winning global retail destination for men's style, combining unparalleled product offering from the world's best menswear brands including Brioni, Givenchy, Gucci, Lanvin, ACNE Studios, Burberry Prorsum, Paul Smith, Slowear, and Saint Laurent alongside fine watches, over 45 specialist grooming brands and most recently MR PORTER SPORT - a dedicated sport and performance category that encompasses technical and stylish wares suited to nine disciplines. MR PORTER publishes unmatched content through its weekly shoppable digital magazine, The Journal, its bi-monthly newspaper, The MR PORTER Post, and its bite-sized, several-times-a-day digital news source, The Daily, all powered by MR PORTER. MR PORTER champions unparalleled customer service with express worldwide shipping to more than 170 countries including same-day delivery to New York and London and next day delivery to the UK, US, Germany and France, a seamless shopping experience across mobile, tablet, desktop, email and telephone, signature white and black packaging, easy returns and a multi-lingual customer care and personal shopping team that are available 24/7, 365 days a year. www.mrporter.com