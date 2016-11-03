Capital for Colleagues plc - Additional GBP 100,000 Investment in Anthesis

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: ISDX / Sector: Investment

3 November 2016

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')

ADDITIONAL GBP 100,000 INVESTMENT IN ANTHESIS CONSULTING GROUP LIMITED

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that the Company has invested a further GBP 100,000 in its existing investee company, Anthesis Consulting Group Limited ('Anthesis'), a specialist consultancy, offering commercially-driven sustainability services and solutions.

Capital for Colleagues has subscribed GBP 100,000 for additional ordinary shares as part of a larger fundraising completed by Anthesis in which new professional investors participated alongside employees of Anthesis and other existing investors. The funds raised by Anthesis will be used to support its planned organic and acquisitive growth.

Notes

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector. The Company has a clear strategy aimed at investing in, advising and growing established, mainly UK-based, EOBs as well as assisting companies which are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, providing the capital and advice to help them achieve their objectives.

Capital for Colleagues has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and identify and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities.