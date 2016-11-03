

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against its major rivals in early European deals on Thursday.



The franc slipped to a 2-day low of 1.2003 against the pound and a weekly low of 105.67 against the yen, from its early highs of 1.1956 and 106.37, respectively.



The franc reversed from an early high of 0.9695 against the greenback, edging lower to 0.9727.



Pulling away from an early high of 1.0783 against the euro, the franc declined to 1.0799.



If the franc extends slide, it may find support around 1.28 against the pound, 102.00 against the yen, 1.00 against the greenback and 1.10 against the euro.



