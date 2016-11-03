OneView's Digital Store Platform to deliver exceptional customer engagement and further Omni-commerce enablement.

OneView Commerce (AIM:ONEV), the retail industry's leader of digital transformation in the store, today announced that Molton Brown has chosen OneView to deliver its Digital Store Platform as a cloud-based hosted service. One of the world's most widely recognized and respected luxury brands, Molton Brown makes bath, body, and beauty products for home and travel. Tanay Taank, director of digital marketing, omni-commerce and sales applications said, "After a rigorous evaluation of solutions to replace our current point of sale we found OneView's platform agile and easy-to-use. We felt it was important to find a partner that we could work well with and together take retail to the next level by delivering an exceptional customer experience in keeping with our high-end brand promise."

The hosting agreement also provides application management and IT infrastructure support for Molton Brown, to support their stores throughout the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Ireland, Jersey and the United States.

"Replacing our legacy applications with OneView's hosted solution makes our journey toward digital transformation most efficient and economical," continues Taank. "We'll be able to focus on delivering the best features for the business and not be distracted by IT infrastructure, software upgrades, and issue resolution, leaving the project team free to focus on our vision for retail."

A Gartner Inc. July 2016 research report supports cloud-based delivery of (POS) as a way of providing retailers with flexible options for optimizing costs, giving them a better chance of delivering a revamped store experience. OneView Chief Operating Officer Linda Palanza explained, "We are delighted to have been selected by this well respected, high-street retailer to transform their in-store experience. By replacing its legacy point of sale with our hosted Digital Store Platform, Molton Brown demonstrates its willingness to take a leadership role in defining the store of the future-one where associates have access to real-time customer and inventory information supporting a unified commerce experience, befitting of this luxury brand."

About Molton Brown

From their first boutique in London's upmarket Mayfair to luxurious destinations across the globe, Molton Brown blends unique and exotic bath, body and home fragrances. Since 1973 Molton Brown have been renowned for their innovative and memorable scents. Ever-curious and led by their noses, they curate the world's rarest and best ingredients to match the finest English craftsmanship. Made by esteemed master perfumers with the freedom of creative originality, they compose the imaginative, the vibrant and the unexpected, elegantly wrapped for the most indulgent, sensorial gifts.

About OneView Commerce

OneView Commerce is a pioneer in digital store transformation, helping global retailers implement successful unified commerce strategies that center on the critical engagement in store. The company's cloud-based Digital Store Platform combines digital-ready point of sale, line busting, and end-to-end unified commerce capabilities, with the ability to capture and deliver the rich content from these store interactions across the retail enterprise. OneView enables the exchange of this powerful store information to immediately impact sales, business operations and the customer experience. Travis Perkins plc, Wickes, and Discount Tire Corporation are among the global retailers revolutionizing their stores with OneView Commerce. For more information, visit www.oneviewcommerce.com Twitter: @oneviewcommerce.

